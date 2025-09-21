The International Origins Of The Word 'Coffee'

If you're a coffee lover, you may be more likely to ask what's in a cup of joe, rather than what's in a name. But learning the roots of our favorite food and drink can bring more meaning to simple joys like sipping a latte. For instance, the English word "coffee," as well as the customs, proliferation, and daily rituals related to the roasted bean drink has international origins as rich and nuanced as the beverage. According to Etymology Online, the word itself likely originated around 1600 from the Dutch word "koffie," which is said to have been derived from the Turkish and Arabic names for the steamy drink, "kahve" and "qahwa" respectively.

Further, the historic origins of roasting coffee beans span all the way back to 15th century East Africa and the Middle East. So, it's also possible the word "coffee" could be linked to the Kaffa region of Ethiopia, where the seeds from coffee plants (Coffea arabica) were roasted and ground to form the flavorful drink, referred to as "buna." In the 16th century, drinking coffee became commonplace in Ethiopia, where it was (and still is) the center of ceremonial traditions, and also in countries like Turkey, where fortune-telling customs evolved around the beverage. Records show that coffee was shipped to Europe in the 1600s, where it reached Amsterdam and later became "koffie." It then spread throughout the Netherlands and other European countries like France and England, where the name evolved into other dialectal variations, including the English word "coffee."