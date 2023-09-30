The Coffee And Bread Breakfast That Embodies The True Taste Of Italy

Breakfast in Italy traditionally consists of not much more than a quick coffee, either straight espresso or cappuccino, and a pastry of some sort. The bread and coffee combo is interpreted in various ways throughout Italy, but there is only one that can be said to embody the true taste of the country. That combo is focaccia and cappuccino.

Originating from that definitive focaccia-loving city of Genoa, the coming together of focaccia and cappuccino may not seem so unusual to outsiders. That is until you learn that you're supposed to dip your focaccia into your coffee. If you thought that honor was reserved only for sweet pastries, think again. The bitterness of the coffee combined with the fat and saltiness of the savory focaccia creates an altogether special breakfast experience, especially if the cappuccino is sweetened with sugar. It is difficult to explain the flavor without trying it for yourself, just know that the combination is often described as nothing short of mind-blowing.

As with other things in Italy, there are specific rules that need to be followed in order to do focaccia and cappuccino correctly. They are informal, unwritten rules, which are nevertheless taken extremely seriously. And the biggest rule of all is the type of focaccia you use. Nothing less than classic, focaccia alla Genovese will do.