Why You Should Never Order White Tuna At Seafood Restaurants

You'll find this tuna term quite often on the menu of sushi restaurants — something called "white tuna." Some seafood restaurants might offer dishes made from this mysterious variety of tuna, too. Here's why you should be cautious: not only is it not always real tuna, but in some cases, it might cause digestive issues.

Genuine "white tuna" is what you'd call a cut taken from an albacore tuna. Unlike the rosy-hued flesh of skipjack or yellowfin tuna that we're all familiar with, albacore meat has a much paler pink color. The flavor is delicate with a firm, meaty texture that some describe as steak-like — so really, if you're sure you're getting albacore, it can be a pretty nice treat.

But here's the problem: you're not always guaranteed to get albacore when you order anything with "white tuna" in the name. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter escolar masquerading as white tuna — also known as "butterfish" or "snake mackerel" — and having a bite of this can absolutely ruin your night.