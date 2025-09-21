You're Making A Big Mistake By Not Cooking Broccoli For This Meal

Broccoli has a bad reputation, especially when trying to get young children to eat their vegetables, but we've never understood why. The cruciferous vegetable is packed with nutrition and can be deliciously prepared in a variety of ways, or subtly snuck into foods. While there are a few mistakes you might be making when cooking broccoli, the gravest error may be not including it in your breakfast rotation.

Broccoli is made up mostly of water, along with a bit of carbs, protein, and fiber, as well as vitamins C, K, and folate. Additionally, the veggie contains antioxidants and may be linked to lower levels of cholesterol, a reduced risk of certain cancers, and even potential benefits for ocular health. Adding broccoli to some of your morning meals is a simple way to boost your nutritional intake — and it's much easier than you might anticipate, even if you don't have much time in the morning.

For a simple scramble, finely chop the florets and saute them in a bit of salted butter before pouring beaten eggs into the pan; you can always enhance the dish with sauteed onions and a cheese like shredded cheddar, fresh goat cheese, or cubed feta. If you're frequently in a time crunch in the mornings but still want something more exciting than a bowl of cereal, you can take a meal-prepping approach to breakfast and roast, steam, or saute broccoli florets in advance, so they're ready to be tossed into a quick egg scramble in the morning.