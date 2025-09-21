The Make-Ahead Lattes You'll Prep Again And Again For Easy Mornings

A comforting homemade café latte offers an instant boost no matter what time of day it is served, yet in those first moments of a bleary, rushed morning, making coffee and frothing milk can seem like a task better left to days with more relaxed schedules. Thankfully, there's a fix for this. While instant latte mixes have tried to make the coffee-making process easier and more convenient, pre-made lattes can be the answer for a delicious drink poured on demand.

By storing brewed coffee, your choice of milk, and flavoring ingredients in the fridge, you'll have your favorite drinks ready to reheat and garnish or sip cold on the way to work. Choose the milk or milk alternative for your drinks, keeping in mind that the milk you choose will alter the taste and texture of your creamy creation. You can use flavored syrups to add sweetness to your recipes, like vanilla, lavender, or caramel, and punch up the taste with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. If you don't have an espresso maker, you can make a shot with an AeroPress or Keurig, or make stronger coffee with a French press. For the smoothest sips, strain your combined mixtures before filling Mason jars.