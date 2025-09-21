Ina Garten's Hosting Secret For Making Guests Feel Instantly Welcome
Even Ina Garten admits that her first attempt at hosting was a complete disaster. Since then, she has gone on to offer crucial advice for hosting stress-free dinner parties. Among her best tips is the cookbook author and professional chef's emphasis on creating ambiance before guests arrive — a hosting secret she says will make guests feel instantly welcome.
Garten sat down for a conversation with Michele Norris in an episode of the podcast, "Your Mama's Kitchen." In a clip shared on Instagram, she revealed that these principles were integral to her early career in food — particularly when she was running her Barefoot Contessa business.
"When you walked in, I wanted all of your senses to be engaged the way they would if you walked into somebody's house," said Garten. She did that, in part, by offering self-serve coffee or hot cider stations, which created a nice smell in her stores. At home, she said, she'd have cocktails waiting, and "somebody there to give you a hug," which she said were some of the ways she made guests feel welcome.
According to Garten, setting a vibe is key — but the process doesn't need to be elaborate. From installing a screen door to evoke feelings of summer to playing "great" old music, Garten looked to create a homey, welcoming feeling.
Creating spaces that feel inviting and warm
Whether serving dinner at home or hosting events in venues, small touches can help party guests feel taken care of from the moment they arrive. As demonstrated in an appearance on the "Today Show," Garten likes setting the stage for a good time with background music and thoughtful centerpieces. Even a bowl of fruit and smaller flower arrangements can help establish and inviting ambiance.
While a welcome drink and a hug are some of the most simple ways to welcome guests when they enter the space, other intentional efforts — such as preparing dishes in advance, setting the table with care, and grouping items by color on serving platters — are among the best hosting tips we've learned from Garten. With careful planning and considerate attention, the homey feel you create in your kitchen and dining spaces will put your next dinner party guests at ease.