Ina Garten's Hosting Secret For Making Guests Feel Instantly Welcome

Even Ina Garten admits that her first attempt at hosting was a complete disaster. Since then, she has gone on to offer crucial advice for hosting stress-free dinner parties. Among her best tips is the cookbook author and professional chef's emphasis on creating ambiance before guests arrive — a hosting secret she says will make guests feel instantly welcome.

Garten sat down for a conversation with Michele Norris in an episode of the podcast, "Your Mama's Kitchen." In a clip shared on Instagram, she revealed that these principles were integral to her early career in food — particularly when she was running her Barefoot Contessa business.

"When you walked in, I wanted all of your senses to be engaged the way they would if you walked into somebody's house," said Garten. She did that, in part, by offering self-serve coffee or hot cider stations, which created a nice smell in her stores. At home, she said, she'd have cocktails waiting, and "somebody there to give you a hug," which she said were some of the ways she made guests feel welcome.

According to Garten, setting a vibe is key — but the process doesn't need to be elaborate. From installing a screen door to evoke feelings of summer to playing "great" old music, Garten looked to create a homey, welcoming feeling.