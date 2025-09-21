Turn Store-Bought Croissants Into These Luxurious Dubai Chocolate Treats

Despite more than a century of gracing bakeries everywhere, croissants' allure remains as prevalent as ever. Could it be because of the way their buttery warmth enchants everything, even the surrounding air? Or perhaps the crumbly crust that shatters delightfully on first bite? It might also be how well they adapt to the ever-changing culinary landscape, always just a few extra ingredients away from a transformation. These days, when the Dubai chocolate bar is all the rage, this French pastry has no problem embracing the viral dessert's best qualities, and it only requires a couple of additions.

True to the original treat's spirit, the crown jewel of a Dubai chocolate croissant is pistachios. Finely chopped, the nuts bring joy in the form of little crunches. Spread as a cream or a butter, the silkiness wraps around the flaky layers and decadently oozes from the inside out. Fluffing up the inside, mixed with the nut cream, or scattered over the top is a spoonful of toasted kataifi (shredded phyllo dough) — another Dubai chocolate staple. And if that wasn't tempting enough, you've also got melted chocolate — bittersweet and utterly rich — dripping onto every nook and cranny of the crust. Chop up a bit of unmelted chocolate or use chocolate chips to sprinkle over the croissants for crunch that melts the second they meet your taste buds. What starts out as a run-of-the-mill pastry brought home from the store will turn into a flavorful creation that feels both comforting and elegant.