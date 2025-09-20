The Absolute Best Imitation Crab Brand That Tastes As Good As It Looks

Crab is a delicacy with a price tag that is out of many shoppers' grocery budgets, especially for everyday snacks and meals. Luckily imitation crab is an affordable alternative to help you get a crab fix whenever the craving arises. While not all imitation crab brands are worth your money, we have found the very best imitation crab brand that tastes as good as it looks. In a ranking of seven imitation crab brands, we awarded the number one spot to Waterfront Bistro Alaskan Snow Legs.

A glance at the ingredients list shows that these crab legs are made with Alaskan pollock, same as many of the competitors we sampled. However, Waterfront Bistro's snow legs stood out from the competition right out of the bag, literally. Before even biting into them, the visual on these crab legs was the spitting image of the real thing. The coloring and structure were spot on, with a firm yet bouncy feel that we took as a great omen for taste and texture. The first bite did not disappoint, either. The taste of crab was prominent with a great balance of sweetness and brininess. But the thick, meaty texture was what really won us over. The firmness of the meat was still easy to shred or flake, making the meat as versatile as real crab meat. The balance of sweet, salty, and umami, coupled with the flaky, tender, yet firm consistency of Waterfront Bistro Alaskan Snow Legs made them a pleasure to eat without any embellishment.