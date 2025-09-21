Turn Avocado Into Its Own Creamy (And Dairy-Free) Beverage With Ease
Got avocados? Turn them into a creamy, dairy-free agua de aguacate, also known as an avocado agua fresca. Agua fresca, or "fresh water" in Spanish, is a beverage originally popularized in Central America — and specifically in Mexico, where people have been flavoring water with fruit, flowers, and other local ingredients since ancient times. Agua de jamaica (hibiscus water), agua de horchata, agua de limón and chía (lime and chia seeds), and agua de tamarindo (tamarind water), are just a few variations that are widely popular today, each one as light and refreshing as the next. Agua de aguacate is no exception either, and while it may traditionally be made with milk, it can be just as creamy and refreshing without.
You only need a few things to make avocado agua fresca at home, and that's water, avocados, and ice. Blended until smooth and poured over ice, you will have a very basic avocado beverage that's both creamy and light. It could probably use some sweetener, however. Sugar is a common ingredient added to these drinks that will go far to balance out the earthy, buttery flavors of the avocado in this variation, but you could also opt for agave instead. Some people also like to add vanilla syrup to their avocado agua fresca, too, which will only help to enhance the natural creaminess of this drink. You also have the option to add oats or oat milk for even more of that smooth texture.
A fruitier take on avocado agua fresca
There are many directions you could take your avocado agua fresca in. But, most involve two: creamy and sweet, or fruity and bright. The classic combination of sugar, vanilla, and avocados is, obviously, the creamy and sweet one. However, if you're leaning toward something fruity and bright, all you'll need are a few avocados, a ripe melon, and some lime. Blended with water until smooth and poured over ice, this version of an avocado agua fresca is ideal for sipping by the pool, on the beach, or anywhere on a hot day, really.
The melon here could, of course, be any variety you like, although honeydew is the most common. In fact, once you have added the melon and citrus, you might find your avocado agua frasca is sweet enough. If not, you are free to add as much sugar or agave syrup as you like. You may also experiment with different types of citrus, or perhaps even adding a bit of spice. A few slices of jalapeño shaken with the ice or mulled into the bottom of your glass could easily do the trick, as will a simple Tajín rim. This can lead to further inspiration for garnishing your avocado agua fresca, too. A sugar or salt rim could turn this beverage into your new favorite mocktail, along with a dehydrated lime slice, the addition of any herbs you might have on hand, and a bit of soda water for some fizz.