Turn Avocado Into Its Own Creamy (And Dairy-Free) Beverage With Ease

Got avocados? Turn them into a creamy, dairy-free agua de aguacate, also known as an avocado agua fresca. Agua fresca, or "fresh water" in Spanish, is a beverage originally popularized in Central America — and specifically in Mexico, where people have been flavoring water with fruit, flowers, and other local ingredients since ancient times. Agua de jamaica (hibiscus water), agua de horchata, agua de limón and chía (lime and chia seeds), and agua de tamarindo (tamarind water), are just a few variations that are widely popular today, each one as light and refreshing as the next. Agua de aguacate is no exception either, and while it may traditionally be made with milk, it can be just as creamy and refreshing without.

You only need a few things to make avocado agua fresca at home, and that's water, avocados, and ice. Blended until smooth and poured over ice, you will have a very basic avocado beverage that's both creamy and light. It could probably use some sweetener, however. Sugar is a common ingredient added to these drinks that will go far to balance out the earthy, buttery flavors of the avocado in this variation, but you could also opt for agave instead. Some people also like to add vanilla syrup to their avocado agua fresca, too, which will only help to enhance the natural creaminess of this drink. You also have the option to add oats or oat milk for even more of that smooth texture.