The Seasonal Fall Beverage Ina Garten Just Can't Get Behind

If there is one celebrity chef you should take fall eating advice from, it's probably Ina Garten. While other chefs like Bobby Flay might be behind the barbecue in summer, Garten's famously homey cooking from her home in the Hamptons calls out strongest when the leaves are turning and there is a chill in the air. Even if she doesn't explicitly say it, Garten's favorite comfort foods are full of fall flavors and feel like they are made for eating near a warm fire. But there is one fall classic, or at least a new classic, that she is not interested in at all: a pumpkin spice latte.

This might come as a shock, but Garten's disinterest has less to do with hating pumpkin and spice and more to do with something she does really like. She revealed this preference in a video for Today, where she rated controversial foods (yes to avocado toast, no to pineapple on pizza if you're curious). When asked about pumpkin spice lattes, she simply responded, "I like coffee to taste like coffee."

Garten has talked plenty about her love of coffee in the past, including her love of the cup her husband makes, and it's clear she really wants the coffee flavor to shine through. Garten's favorite coffee brand is the specialty Dallis Bros, and she doesn't want anything but milk in it, not even sugar. It's no surprise that the syrupy sweet, spice-heavy PSL doesn't really appeal to her.