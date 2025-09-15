One Of Ina Garten's Favorite Comfort Foods Tastes Like Fall In A Bowl

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most people have a favorite comfort food, a dish they turn to for relief after a long, tough week, or just to warm their belly on a cold winter day. Celebrity chefs are no exception. From tried-and-true comfort classics like grilled cheese with tomato soup, mashed potatoes with gravy, or butter noodles, to less common picks like cherrystone clams, celebrity chef comfort food has no rules as long as it's soothing.

The queen of comfort food herself, Ina Garten (she wrote the book on it — "Modern Comfort Food," in 2020) has one autumnal selection that gets her through every time. In an interview with Today from October 2024, when asked what her go-to comfort food is, The Barefoot Contessa answered, "Well, it's the fall — I love butternut squash and apple soup."

She makes a good point — comfort foods change with the seasons. In the fall, shorter, cooler days mean heartier, warming, stick-to-your-ribs meals like beef stew, chili, and whole roasted chicken with root veggies. Factor in favorites like warm apple cider and pumpkin pie, and it's clear that fall is a quintessential comfort food season. Garten's choice of soup, with its sweet, earthy flavors of butternut squash and apples, is the epitome of the season — fall in a bowl. But soup isn't all the Food Network star uses butternut squash in; her saffron risotto with butternut squash is just one of Ina Garten's best comfort food dishes, as well as her caramelized butternut squash, a festive side for holiday meals.