Can You Make Candy Apples Ahead Of Time Without Them Spoiling?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fall brings more than just pumpkin spice lattes and maple apple crostatas. At parties and fairs everywhere, it also brings candy apples — an indulgent treat that's a tasty marriage of tart fruit and glossy candy coating (or chocolate-caramel candy apples). If you have a soft spot for these, you can make a batch at home quite simply. And better yet, they can be kept for a week or two, which is perfect for gifting, or if you need time to enjoy the whole batch. The problem with candy apples is the skewer you stick through from the top and into the core. The moment you stick that skewer through the apple, you've essentially started a countdown.
Breaking through the skin exposes the flesh to air and bacteria, which means your beautiful candy apples won't last nearly as long. But here's an easy save: Wrap each one in wax paper immediately after dipping. It locks out moisture and prevents them from becoming a sticky mess stuck together.For long-term storage, the fridge is your best friend, but only after careful wrapping and moisture-proofing.
The enemy of candy apples is humidity, and the fridge is a very humid place. If you don't protect them properly, moisture will melt the candy layer right off the apples, making them sticky. Pop those wrapped candy apples into a resealable bag or an airtight container before they hit the fridge.
Tricks to extend the shelf-life of your candy apples
Any kind of moisture, even moisture coming off the apples themselves, will melt your candy coating. That's why you should also throw a few desiccant packs into the bag or container (you can get this 15-pack of Silica Gel Packs for on Amazon). They'll absorb all traces of moisture, ensuring your candy apples stay safe and sound.
Another storage consideration you probably aren't thinking about is the type of apple you use. While all apples will brown eventually, some are more prone to it than others. Despite Granny Smith being our go-to recommendation for its firmness and perfect candy "canvas", Ambrosia, Empire, and Gala are better choices for long-term storage. These types tend to brown much more slowly, so you're likely looking at an extra day or two before any brown spots start creeping in.
While you can bite into a candy apple straight from the fridge, it's worth letting it sit at room temperature for about 45 minutes first. Once it's warmed up, slice to serve for a group, or enjoy it on the stick for yourself.