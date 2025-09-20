Can You Make Candy Apples Ahead Of Time Without Them Spoiling?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fall brings more than just pumpkin spice lattes and maple apple crostatas. At parties and fairs everywhere, it also brings candy apples — an indulgent treat that's a tasty marriage of tart fruit and glossy candy coating (or chocolate-caramel candy apples). If you have a soft spot for these, you can make a batch at home quite simply. And better yet, they can be kept for a week or two, which is perfect for gifting, or if you need time to enjoy the whole batch. The problem with candy apples is the skewer you stick through from the top and into the core. The moment you stick that skewer through the apple, you've essentially started a countdown.

Breaking through the skin exposes the flesh to air and bacteria, which means your beautiful candy apples won't last nearly as long. But here's an easy save: Wrap each one in wax paper immediately after dipping. It locks out moisture and prevents them from becoming a sticky mess stuck together.For long-term storage, the fridge is your best friend, but only after careful wrapping and moisture-proofing.

The enemy of candy apples is humidity, and the fridge is a very humid place. If you don't protect them properly, moisture will melt the candy layer right off the apples, making them sticky. Pop those wrapped candy apples into a resealable bag or an airtight container before they hit the fridge.