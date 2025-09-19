15 International Recipes That Transform Stale Bread
Let's get the serious bit out of the way first: The U.S. has a big food waste problem. In fact, every year, around 40 percent of the entire food supply ends up in the trash, according to the USDA. And one of the worst offenders when it comes to food waste? You guessed it, it's bread. In fact, some estimates suggest that up to one-third of all the bread in the U.S. ends up in the trash (via Statista). This is a huge problem, considering that food waste accounts for up to 10% of global emissions (via the United Nations).
But it's not all doom and gloom, because there are many ways to use up old bread, even when it has gone stale. And all of them, and yes we do mean all of them, are delicious. Don't believe us? Check out the recipes below, all of which are inspired by different countries around the world. Each one can be made with that leftover stale bread that's been hanging around on the counter for just a touch too long.
1. Heirloom Tomato Panzanella (Italy)
Panzanella hails from Tuscany in Italy, where it was invented by peasants centuries ago as a way to use up old bread. Before tomatoes landed in Italy (yes, it's hard to believe, but there was a time when Italian cuisine was tomato-less), panzanella was made with onions. But arguably, the addition of tomatoes makes panzanella the juicy, light, and refreshing salad dish it is today. We recommend following this recipe and using old ciabatta and heirloom tomatoes to make your panzanella. The simple reason? The flavor of heirloom tomatoes is always next-level.
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Panzanella
2. Rich Bread Pudding (England)
Back in medieval Britain, home cooks had to be creative with what they had available to them. And, a lot of the time, what they had available was mainly stale bread. Undeterred, they created a timeless classic: bread pudding. Despite its simple origins, bread pudding is still popular today. There are many different variations on it, but this rich and indulgent version, which combines bread with ingredients like raisins, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, is always a crowd-pleaser.
Recipe: Rich Bread Pudding
3. Easy Ribollita (Italy)
Tuscan peasants were really good at creating delicious food out of stale bread. We've had panzanella salad, and now we give you ribollita. The dish is a hearty stew or thick soup of vegetables (like black cabbage), beans, and bread croutons. This version, made with day-old thick crusty Italian bread cut into chunks, dinosaur kale, Parmesan, and fire-roasted tomatoes, is the perfect dish for warming up your insides during a chilly fall or winter evening.
Recipe: Easy Ribollita
4. Homemade Cheese And Garlic Croutons (France)
Croutons have been around for centuries. In fact, they were likely eaten by many ancient civilizations, as a way to use up stale bread. But the type we're familiar with today, the small, crunchy, toasted chunks, likely came from France. The name itself comes from the French word "croûte." Sure, you can stock up on croutons from the store, but they're even tastier when you make them from scratch. These homemade cheese and garlic croutons are deliciously satisfying and cheaper to make than store-bought versions, too.
5. Golden Fried Shrimp Toast (China)
Another tasty way to use up leftover bread is to make a batch of shrimp toast. The crunchy, crispy, fried treat comes from either Guangzhou or Hong Kong (experts are split), and involves frying triangular slices of bread, with ingredients like herbs, spices, sesame seeds, and shrimp (of course, although vegan versions do exist with ingredients like oyster mushrooms). Learn how to make it yourself with this super easy recipe. It's the perfect appetizer for a dinner party, or a great snack when served with plenty of sweet chili sauce.
Recipe: Golden Fried Shrimp Toast
6. Welsh Rarebit With Caramelized Onion (Wales)
Welsh rarebit sounds like it should be made with rabbit, but it's actually just a tasty mix of toasted bread and cheese. It's similar to cheese on toast, only rarebit is made with a creamy cheese sauce. And because of that sauce, the dish is the perfect way to soften up slightly stale bread. Try it for yourself by following this recipe, which pairs hearty rarebit with sweet, caramelized onions. If you're looking for the perfect lunchtime comfort meal, we think you've just found it.
7. Easy French Onion Soup (France)
It doesn't get more comforting than bread and cheese. The Welsh know it, and the French know it, too. Just look at French onion soup, which became particularly popular during the French Revolution. The dish is a hearty, satisfying mix of caramelized onion soup, melted cheese, and crusty bread (again, you can use stale, as the soup will help to soften it up nicely). It can be more complicated than it sounds to make, but it's easy when you follow this recipe, which simplifies the dish to just six ingredients.
Recipe: Easy French Onion Soup
8. Tuscan Pappa Al Pomodoro (Italy)
Yep, it's another Tuscan favorite. Pappa al pomodoro was also invented in the Italian countryside, and just like ribollita, it's a hearty, resourceful dish that uses up old stale bread without compromising on flavor. This recipe will guide you through how to make it from scratch, using very simple ingredients, like olive oil, onions, garlic, white wine, crushed tomatoes, and bread (of course). It's aromatic, rich, and especially delicious when topped with a little cracked black pepper, some fresh basil, and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
Recipe: Tuscan Pappa Al Pomodoro
9. Croque Madame (France)
This indulgent French sandwich is like a Welsh rarebit crossed with an American grilled cheese, but with the addition of ham and egg. You don't need to head to a fancy Parisian bistro to sample it, because this recipe will help you make a restaurant-worthy version from scratch, complete with creamy béchamel sauce, Gruyère cheese, and plenty of Dijon mustard. And just like any other cheesy toasted sandwich, it's ideal for softening up hard leftover stale bread.
Recipe: Croque Madame
10. 30-Minute Chilaquiles (Mexico)
Got some leftover tortillas? Step away from the trash can. Chilaquiles, which, like the croque madame, is cheesy, creamy, and topped with eggs, was actually invented to use up any stale tortillas and reduce food waste. Unlike croque madame, though, this dish gets its flavor from ingredients like salsa verde and cilantro. Learn how to whip up the delicious Mexican brunch classic with this easy recipe. The best part? You can have it on the table in just 30 minutes.
Recipe: 30-Minute Chilaquiles
11. Easy Dairy-Free French Toast (France andItaly)
You could be forgiven for assuming that French toast comes from France, but actually, this popular brunch dish can be traced all the way back to ancient Rome. It's been a staple in France quite some time, though. There, it's called pain perdu and is usually made, of course, by frying bread with eggs, milk, and butter. If you're dairy-free, this recipe will show you how to make this tasty dish with plant-based alternatives. And, it's a great way of using up any leftover, stale bread, too.
Recipe: Easy Dairy-Free French Toast
12. Spaghetti Aglio E Olio And Calabrian Breadcrumbs (Italy)
Tuscans aren't the only Italians who have made good use of old leftover bread. In Calabria, pangrattato, or "grated bread," is made with stale bread, garlic, oil, and herbs, and is a staple topping for pastas, salads, and anything else that could benefit from an added crunch. Here, they're combined with Neapolitan spaghetti aglio e olio to make a simple, quick, and fragrant Italian dinner that's bursting with flavor.
13. Simple Fattoush Salad Recipe With Pomegranate Molasses (Lebanon)
If you like the idea of panzanella, you're almost guaranteed to love fattoush. The dish is a fresh, flavorful salad, loaded up with lots of bread. It was first created in Lebanon (once again, as a way to use up leftover bread), but it's now popular across the Middle East — and beyond. Taste it for yourself with this recipe from Oakland-based chef Reem Assil. It's loaded with crunchy pita, sweet, tangy pomegranate, and lots of leafy greens.
Recipe: Simple Fattoush Salad Recipe With Pomegranate Molasses
14. Simple Niçoise Toast (France)
With its classic combination of tuna, eggs, potato, and tomato, Niçoise hails from Nice, France, and is always a popular salad choice. But this recipe takes things one step further, by serving that same beloved combination on toast. It's an easy, quick lunch, and a great way to use up any leftover bread that's been hanging around for a while. It's simple to make it plant-based, too: Just swap in vegan eggs and tuna, or maybe tofu and artichokes.
Recipe: Simple Niçoise Toast
15. Sourdough Sausage Stuffing (Italy)
Yep, we're back in Italy to close things off. This time, we're talking about stuffing. It might not sound very Italian, but the origins of stuffing can actually be traced all the way back to ancient Rome. Then, the dish was made with bread wheat, spices, and herbs, before being stuffed into an animal. Today, as this tasty recipe demonstrates, it can be made with croutons or breadcrumbs (which can be made from fresh or stale bread), as well as simple vegetables and sausage (meat or vegetarian, depending on preference).
Recipe: Sourdough Sausage Stuffing