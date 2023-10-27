Stale Bread Is The Unexpected Secret To The Best Grilled Cheese

There's nothing more frustrating than your bread going stale before you're able to use it up, especially if it's high-quality bread. Luckily, we have a solution for you: use it to make yourself a grilled cheese.

You may be wondering how well using stale bread for this would work out — after all, we want grilled cheese to be as delicious as possible, and stale bread isn't exactly associated with tastiness. Trust us, it will still be just as tasty as it is with fresh bread. As it turns out, the fat from the cheese and the heat from the stove helps to revive the stale bread, making it taste like new. Plus, because stale bread is drier than fresh bread, it'll brown better, making for an ultra-crispy grilled cheese.

So next time you find yourself with stale bread, there's no need to fret — just make yourself the ultimate grilled cheese.