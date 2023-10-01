Break The Rules Of Panzanella And Toast That Stale Bread

If you love croutons and wish they took up more of your salad, panzanella is the salad for you. A classic of Tuscan cuisine, a basic panzanella composed primarily of chunks of stale bread, vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumber, and basil, dressed in a simple vinegar dressing. Born as a way to cut down on farm waste by using up old bread and vegetables, panzanella is today considered a classic staple of Tuscany. As with most foods in Italy, there are strict dos and don'ts about making panzanella, particularly concerning the bread. However, we suggest you break the rules and toast that stale bread for outstanding texture and flavor.

Traditional panzanella is made using stale, un-toasted, day-old bread. Once tossed with the veggies, vinegar, and herbs, the stale bread softens and soaks up all of that flavorful goodness. The only problem is that sometimes this soft texture can give way to sogginess. And that is the main risk with panzanella. No one wants to be eating forkfuls of soggy bread. It's just totally unappetizing. Toasting the bread beforehand prevents this from happening.

If you've ever eaten panzanella in Tuscany, you'll notice this sogginess is highly uncommon. However, make panzanella at home without drying and toasting your bread, and you're headed for a soggy mess. This has to do with how bread is made in Tuscany versus the rest of the world. It's an important fact to know, as it has a great influence on the final result of the salad.