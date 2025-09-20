Why You Shouldn't Prepare Your Caesar Salads Too Far In Advance

Craving Caesar salad this week and want to prep it ahead of time? We don't blame you. Meal prepping can be game changing when your days get busy. However, you may want to reconsider prepping Caesar salads (and other salads) ahead of time, according to cookbook author Molly Baz.

Baz recently partnered with Amazon to create family-friendly, nutritious meals for under $50, so she knows a thing or two about making your meal plan work for you. But the chef and cookbook author feels very strongly that salads should be prepped and dressed as close to serving time as possible because leafy greens can get soggy and wilt quickly when dressed too far ahead of time. "Something delicate like arugula, butter lettuce, mache, or even green leaf won't last much more than 15 [to] 20 minutes once dressed," she explains. "While an endive, radicchio, or kale (heartier greens) can handle much longer. Ya gotta get to know your greens."

"The same rules apply to Caesar, and even more so," Baz adds. "Caesar dressing is mayo-based, making it even heavier than a vinaigrette which means you gotta pay attention to what you're dressing. Romaine is moderately sturdy, but I still would wait until as close to serving time as possible." That's one factor that contributes to the reason why Caesar salads tend to taste so much better in restaurants.