Padma Lakshmi Knows Exactly Where Every Dinner Party's Vibe Comes From

When you're anticipating hosting a group of people in your home for a dinner party, it's easy to get lost in the details. Preparing the menu, sourcing the ingredients, and setting out pretty platters of food are all important. But, as tempting as it might be to strive to perfect pitchers of balanced cocktails and design a simple yet elegant table setting, TV star and author Padma Lakshmi seeks to remind all of you aspiring hosts to not lose sight of what truly matters: the people in attendance, and, as the host, that also includes you.

In an interview with Food & Wine, Lakshmi explained that creating an environment in which guests feel welcomed and warm is her primary motivation when organizing events. "The ambiance in a dinner party is created by the people," Lakshmi said. But, she went on to add another very important note, noting that "the one thing that will either make or break the party is whether the host is frazzled or has it under control." By following tips for hosting a relaxed dinner party at home, Lakshmi said she can focus on sharing genuine memories with her guests.