Crumbl Adds Luscious New Cheesecake And Skillet Cookies To This Week's Menu

Happy New Crumbl Menu Monday! As Crumbl continues to roll out new and exciting flavors every week, this week's collection is bringing the heat in the form of chocolatey, cheesecake-y, and fruity goodness. This week's sweet flavors include a cinnamon roll cheesecake cookie and a s'mores skillet cookie featuring Hershey's chocolate, as well as a semi-sweet chocolate chunk cookie, raspberry cupcake cookie, and chocolate milkshake cookie. All five cookie flavors will be available from September 15 through September 20 at all Crumbl locations nationwide — so act quickly and don't miss out.

The cinnamon roll cheesecake is an ideal foray into the upcoming fall season — taking a cinnamon-spiced graham cracker crust and piling on a creamy cinnamon cheesecake before topping off with a buttery cinnamon frosting, a cream cheese glaze, and fresh whipped cream. For those craving a little tang, the raspberry cupcake cookie is a vanilla cupcake cookie with a raspberry cream cheese frosting and white sprinkles. The classic chocolate milkshake is transformed into cookie form by topping a chilled chocolate cookie with chocolate mousse and sprinkles, along with whipped cream.

The semi-sweet chocolate chunk cookie takes an all-time favorite and somehow makes it even more delicious by using chunks of semi-sweet chocolate and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for the perfect flavor balance. And because there's no such thing as a bad time for s'mores, Crumbl has taken a graham cookie baked with melted pieces of Hershey's chocolate, topped it with melted chocolate, fluffy marshmallow mousse, and a crunch of graham cracker streusel for the ultimate s'mores experience.