Crumbl Adds Luscious New Cheesecake And Skillet Cookies To This Week's Menu
Happy New Crumbl Menu Monday! As Crumbl continues to roll out new and exciting flavors every week, this week's collection is bringing the heat in the form of chocolatey, cheesecake-y, and fruity goodness. This week's sweet flavors include a cinnamon roll cheesecake cookie and a s'mores skillet cookie featuring Hershey's chocolate, as well as a semi-sweet chocolate chunk cookie, raspberry cupcake cookie, and chocolate milkshake cookie. All five cookie flavors will be available from September 15 through September 20 at all Crumbl locations nationwide — so act quickly and don't miss out.
The cinnamon roll cheesecake is an ideal foray into the upcoming fall season — taking a cinnamon-spiced graham cracker crust and piling on a creamy cinnamon cheesecake before topping off with a buttery cinnamon frosting, a cream cheese glaze, and fresh whipped cream. For those craving a little tang, the raspberry cupcake cookie is a vanilla cupcake cookie with a raspberry cream cheese frosting and white sprinkles. The classic chocolate milkshake is transformed into cookie form by topping a chilled chocolate cookie with chocolate mousse and sprinkles, along with whipped cream.
The semi-sweet chocolate chunk cookie takes an all-time favorite and somehow makes it even more delicious by using chunks of semi-sweet chocolate and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for the perfect flavor balance. And because there's no such thing as a bad time for s'mores, Crumbl has taken a graham cookie baked with melted pieces of Hershey's chocolate, topped it with melted chocolate, fluffy marshmallow mousse, and a crunch of graham cracker streusel for the ultimate s'mores experience.
In addition to the rotating menu, Crumbl fans are following the secret menu closely
A new week means new cookies at Crumbl, but there's also something more elusive — the secret menu. Every week, Crumbl fans can go to the Crumbl app or website and check out the Flavor Map to see what exclusive flavors are available at their local Crumbl location. Because these flavors vary based on location, are made entirely from scratch, and are chosen by local franchise owners, chances are no two Crumbl locations will be serving up the same secret flavors on any given day or week, making the beginning of each week a suspenseful one to build up to the mystery reveal. Not only does this keep fans tuned to Crumbl's social media, it makes each location unique, upping the curiosity around the country at what other Crumbl locations are serving up to its loyal cookie consumers.
So what if you are one of those curious cats, dying to know about other secret menus? You could visit the Crumbl app and search the map accordingly, or you can visit the ever-popular Crumbl subreddit, r/CrumblCookies, and see what Crumbl lovers nationwide have to say. Regular postings tend to include what the secret menu looks like at various Crumbl locations, new weekly menus, and "spoilers" about upcoming flavors. Recently, one Redditor posted excitedly about flavors that won't even be around until the middle of October, including the popular Dubai chocolate brownie. Another Redditor posted about their amazing secret menu for the week of September 15, which included a strawberry shortcake cookie and a churro cookie.