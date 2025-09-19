The Oregon Gyro Shop That Outranks Nearly Every Restaurant In The US, According To Yelp

Each year, Yelp puts together a list of the top restaurants that have been rated by users. From memorable meals to quality service, collective online praise showered by authentic reviewers is compiled into one handy roster. Coming in at the second spot for 2025 is Twisted Gyros in Hillsboro, Oregon. Whether you sit inside of the restaurant or take your order away, Twisted Gyros has made it their mission to merge traditional recipes with global flavors, such as infusing classic chicken gyro recipes with ingredients like crispy bacon and mango habanero. "While this may sound like an unusual combination, it really works," gushed one Yelp reviewer. "The food is delicious!"

In addition to gyros, rice bowls, and salads, visitors can build meals with sides like loaded gyro fries, veggie falafels, French fries with garlic sauce, and baklava to satisfy a sweet tooth. Meat lovers will appreciate generous servings of pork belly and crispy bacon piled on top of gyro meat, mango habanero chicken packed into pita, or gyros stacked with Korean bulgogi beef that can also be severed a salad bowl.