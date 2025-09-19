The Oregon Gyro Shop That Outranks Nearly Every Restaurant In The US, According To Yelp
Each year, Yelp puts together a list of the top restaurants that have been rated by users. From memorable meals to quality service, collective online praise showered by authentic reviewers is compiled into one handy roster. Coming in at the second spot for 2025 is Twisted Gyros in Hillsboro, Oregon. Whether you sit inside of the restaurant or take your order away, Twisted Gyros has made it their mission to merge traditional recipes with global flavors, such as infusing classic chicken gyro recipes with ingredients like crispy bacon and mango habanero. "While this may sound like an unusual combination, it really works," gushed one Yelp reviewer. "The food is delicious!"
In addition to gyros, rice bowls, and salads, visitors can build meals with sides like loaded gyro fries, veggie falafels, French fries with garlic sauce, and baklava to satisfy a sweet tooth. Meat lovers will appreciate generous servings of pork belly and crispy bacon piled on top of gyro meat, mango habanero chicken packed into pita, or gyros stacked with Korean bulgogi beef that can also be severed a salad bowl.
The people have eaten and spoken
For those who would prefer skipping meat-packed gyros and bowls, fear not; vegetarian and vegan diners aren't left behind at Twisted Gyros, as the restaurant aims to cater to a range of dietary preferences. Pitas dipped into hummus drizzled with olive oil or whipped feta are sure to satisfy, leaving meat-free visitors content and full. "While eating my meal, one of the owners came out with a sauce made vegan just for me," wrote one happy Yelp customer.
The ambiance at Twisted Gyros has also received plenty of praise, as its fast service and friendly environment is known to get delicious food into the hands of hungry visitors as quickly as possible. With a clean dining room that manages to strike just the right amount of funky and fun for customers to feel comfortable digging into their meals, it is no wonder this joint has claimed a near-perfect five-star average Yelp review.