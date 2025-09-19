The Sneaky Words To Look Out For On Soup Labels That Indicate A Ton Of Added Salt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The nutrition label as we know it has been around since the early '90s and mandatory since 1994. It's designed not only to provide transparency about ingredients, but also a breakdown of the nutrients and how they fit into the Food and Drug Administration's daily recommended intake.

It's a requirement that ingredients are listed by highest content in terms of weight. So if you're trying to avoid excess sodium, you might know to scan a soup label for salt or sodium chloride, to see how high up the list it is.

While this might seem straightforward, it's not always the case. Salt comes in many forms with different names. If you see the ingredients disodium phosphate, sodium citrate, sodium nitrate or nitrite, sodium benzoate, sodium caseinate, or monosodium glutamate (MSG), all of these add up to a lot of salt. Your best bet is to check the sodium level on the nutritional data panel, and remember that the recommended daily intake is just 2300 mg.