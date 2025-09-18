You Can Make Enough Beef Tacos To Feed 20 People With This Easy Cooking Technique
Eating tacos with 20 friends? That's a recipe for a great night. But making tacos for 20 people? Well, that's where it might get a little less fun. When it comes to cooking for a crowd, the logistics can often get in the way of a good time. And that's when you need to work smarter, rather than harder.
For a taco party without the stress, turn to your slow cooker. A classic ground beef taco filling is a dump and go recipe, so once you've added the ingredients, there's nothing else to be done. While it might take longer than stovetop cooking, the hands-off process means you're free to prep your other taco additions and toppings, or even set it to cook while you're out for the day.
Low and slow cooking also ensures that your beef will stay tender and juicy, as the connective tissue has time break down, while the lid on the cooker keeps all the moisture in the pot. This extra time also allows the spices the chance to infuse the meat, giving you greater depth of flavor than with a standard stovetop method.
How to make slow cooker beef tacos
To make beef taco filling in the slow cooker, all you need is ground beef, jarred salsa, and spices. You can use a packet of taco seasoning, or make your own with ground cumin, smoked paprika, chili, garlic powder, and onion powder. You'll need around 4 ounces of meat per person, so for 20 guests, that's 5 pounds of beef. Add to this 2 1/2 cups of salsa and 1/2 cup of taco seasoning. Set your slow cooker, such as the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Cook Central Multi-Cooker, to cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or high for 3 to 4 hours, or until the beef is no longer pink. Give it a good stir to break up the beef and it's ready to go.
To make serving easier, set up a taco bar with all of the other toppings, as well as taco sauces beyond just salsa, and let guests help themselves. One benefit of using a slow cooker is that you can serve directly from the pot, and the keep-warm function means even the last person in line will have a hot meal — as will all those who go back for seconds.