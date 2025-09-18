You Can Make Enough Beef Tacos To Feed 20 People With This Easy Cooking Technique

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eating tacos with 20 friends? That's a recipe for a great night. But making tacos for 20 people? Well, that's where it might get a little less fun. When it comes to cooking for a crowd, the logistics can often get in the way of a good time. And that's when you need to work smarter, rather than harder.

For a taco party without the stress, turn to your slow cooker. A classic ground beef taco filling is a dump and go recipe, so once you've added the ingredients, there's nothing else to be done. While it might take longer than stovetop cooking, the hands-off process means you're free to prep your other taco additions and toppings, or even set it to cook while you're out for the day.

Low and slow cooking also ensures that your beef will stay tender and juicy, as the connective tissue has time break down, while the lid on the cooker keeps all the moisture in the pot. This extra time also allows the spices the chance to infuse the meat, giving you greater depth of flavor than with a standard stovetop method.