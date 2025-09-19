The Desserts Everyone Used To Leave On The Counter That Really Belong In The Fridge

Desserts are best when shared, but baking your favorite sweet treats often yields a fair amount of leftovers. From the olden days of leaving pies to cool on the windowsill or modern variations of setting out a tray of cupcakes to nosh on sporadically, it's a common practice to leave desserts on the counter for better ease of access and enjoyment. Though you might be used to slicing a piece of creamy cake for yourself, you might not be aware that pastries which include dairy elements are better when stored in the refrigerator. This is both to keep the dairy ingredients at a proper temperature and to avoid risking your sweets becoming unsafe to eat.

Why does dairy belong in the fridge rather than on the counter? The answer is simple. If you've left your dairy-filled foods on the counter for more than two hours, chances are it is sitting within what is referred to as the "danger zone." At temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, harmful bacteria can develop, leading to real health concerns.

Though the tradition of leaving pretty much any and everything out on the counter is a staple of Southern cultures, doing so poses a credible health risk. What's more, it will effectively destroy the desserts you've worked so hard to create. The next time you bake a classic and decadent red velvet cake recipe, take the right precautions to ensure it will last long enough and be safe to share with friends.