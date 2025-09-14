Stop Storing Your Booze In This Common Spot In The Kitchen

Kitchen storage is in hot demand. There are only so many cabinets, drawers, and spots on the counter for a seemingly infinite amount of tools, utensils, cookware, food items, beverages, and so on. So, it's understandable that we use whatever nooks and crannies we can. The problem is, not every niche is ideal for everything we slot into it. One of the most common (and worst) examples is alcohol in the cabinet above the stove.

That area often becomes a home bar cabinet because it's a bit out of the way. Higher up, we might think it's best for things we're not reaching for all the time, saving space in other cabinets for things we need to grab in the flow of meal prep. But the heat generated by your stove makes it a poor liquor cabinet. In the most urgent sense, this could pose a fire threat: If the heat of your stove ever got out of hand, that cabinet directly above it is filled with flammable liquids. Longer term, all that heat promises to negatively impact the condition, flavors, and even amounts of your spirits, wines, and liqueurs. You may know you shouldn't store wine on top of your fridge, either, as it's exposed to the heat generated by the refrigerator's cooling system, causing off-flavors. Those effects can be even more significant over the stove.