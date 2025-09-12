Trader Joe's New Creamer Is A $3 Chobani Dupe Shoppers Are Loving

While Trader Joe's fall lineup has recently gotten the attention of shoppers, another, non-fall-themed product has also created buzz. This particular item is none other than TJ's 16-ounce bottle of Organic Sweet Cream Creamer. Priced under $3, these bottles are practically flying off the shelves. Over on Instagram and Reddit, shoppers have compared it to similar products from the Chobani brand.

One commenter writes on Reddit, "I think it's a good Chobani dupe, [but] maybe a bit less sweet [in my honest opinion]." Another commenter mentions liking TJ's new creamer more because the Chobani version is a little too sweet for their palate. But a third commenter isn't sold on the product, feeling TJ's version runs thinner than Chobani's version. Others feel TJ's version is not as creamy and not sweet enough. Further dissecting the comments on Reddit, you'll find some shoppers nitpicking about TJ's new Organic Sweet Cream Creamer, with one commenter stating, "Not the best price at only 16 ounces..."

Overall, however, shoppers across the Internet are raving about TJ's new creamer. They love that it is made with simple and "clean ingredients," as another commenter on Reddit points out. The ingredients of this new creamer, as per TJ's, are organic sugar, organic milk, and organic cream. That's all. Chobani's version includes milk, cream, cane sugar, and natural flavors.