The Type Of Dish You Should Never Order At Seafood Restaurants

The American seafood industry has been riddled with issues for years. In 2019, an Oceana study revealed that seafood fraud was a widespread problem, with a third of all seafood mislabeled. Some fish, like red snapper, were mislabeled almost 90% of the time. In 2024, the FTC warned major seafood chain restaurants that selling imported fish as fresh, local seafood could result in penalties. Seafood continues to be mired in controversy, not even counting longstanding concerns about contamination. So when it comes to making smart seafood choices, you need to be cautious. For that reason, you may want to avoid seafood pasta at your favorite seafood place.

Both Gordon Ramsay and Anthony Bourdain spoke out over the years about fish specials at restaurants, and the same logic applies to pasta. Seafood pasta often makes use of less than fresh ingredients since restaurants frequently use them to sell leftover stock before it goes to waste. When it comes to fish dishes to avoid, the seafood pasta should top your list.

In many seafood pastas the kitchen is using leftover bits and scraps. If there was a scallop special the day before, your pasta may have whatever wasn't sold mixed in. That isn't inherently bad, and we're not suggesting you'll get poor-quality fish or unknown ingredients, but if it's a generic seafood pasta, there's a good chance you're getting the clean fridge special.