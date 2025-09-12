Review: Jeni's Fall Ice Cream Flavors Offer Mouthwatering Combinations You Need To Try

Jeni's Ice Creams creates a myriad of interesting and incredible ice cream flavors, offering a mix of new and returning options for fans to enjoy through the seasons. This fall, you can expect the new Caramel Apple Crumble as well as returning favorites: Miso Butterscotch Brownie, Bay Leaf Cheesecake, Burnt Orange Dreamsicle, and Cookies in Cream. Whether you like more well-known flavors or funky combinations, Jeni's offers a mix of both with an air of craftsmanship and creativity to set it apart from other products in the freezer aisle.

Since autumn is just around the corner, I wanted to get a head start on preparing for the seasonal shift. I sampled all the above flavors to give my thoughts on them as an ice cream lover, professional foodie, and self-proclaimed certified autumn aficionado. I'll walk you through each flavor and its profile, as well as my thoughts. Bring out your favorite spoon because I'm going to give you the scoop on these moreish morsels.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.