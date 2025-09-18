This Type Of Pancake Has Seemingly Vanished From Diner Menus

Diners are known to serve up classic American fare, but plenty of old school diner foods aren't found on menus anymore, like sardine sandwiches and jelly omelets. Another item — buckwheat pancakes – can still be ordered, but it can take some hunting to find establishments that list buckwheat stacks on menus. Buckwheat pancakes provoke nostalgia in those who remember growing up with buckwheat pancakes on the breakfast table. "Buckwheat pancake mix and maple syrup was always a Christmas gift from family in Canada when I was growing up," wrote one netizen. "My favorite breakfast."

These earthier pancakes seem to have been overtaken by buttermilk orders and sweeter breakfast options. Americans are taking to the socials to find restaurants that still serve up buckwheat pancakes. "A local restaurant had them during the winter, but for the summer season, they have been replaced with cornmeal johnnycakes. I mentioned to the waitress that I wish they served buckwheat cakes all year," wrote one searching pancake lover.

Buckwheat flour isn't only meant to elevate cookies. The earthy flavor can offer a delightful twist on a stack of warm, fluffy pancakes and has been used to make porridge and noodle dishes in Asian countries. The flour is high in protein, fiber, and minerals and offers nutrients, like amino acids. Plus, the ingredient is gluten-free.