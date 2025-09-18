This Type Of Pancake Has Seemingly Vanished From Diner Menus
Diners are known to serve up classic American fare, but plenty of old school diner foods aren't found on menus anymore, like sardine sandwiches and jelly omelets. Another item — buckwheat pancakes – can still be ordered, but it can take some hunting to find establishments that list buckwheat stacks on menus. Buckwheat pancakes provoke nostalgia in those who remember growing up with buckwheat pancakes on the breakfast table. "Buckwheat pancake mix and maple syrup was always a Christmas gift from family in Canada when I was growing up," wrote one netizen. "My favorite breakfast."
These earthier pancakes seem to have been overtaken by buttermilk orders and sweeter breakfast options. Americans are taking to the socials to find restaurants that still serve up buckwheat pancakes. "A local restaurant had them during the winter, but for the summer season, they have been replaced with cornmeal johnnycakes. I mentioned to the waitress that I wish they served buckwheat cakes all year," wrote one searching pancake lover.
Buckwheat flour isn't only meant to elevate cookies. The earthy flavor can offer a delightful twist on a stack of warm, fluffy pancakes and has been used to make porridge and noodle dishes in Asian countries. The flour is high in protein, fiber, and minerals and offers nutrients, like amino acids. Plus, the ingredient is gluten-free.
When diner food is not an option
Buckwheat rose in popularity among American cooks in the 18th and 19th centuries and buckwheat pancakes were topped with honey or maple syrup. With the right pairing of vegetables, proteins, and cheeses, buckwheat pancakes can also be turned into a savory dish.
Though "Make your own!" is a common recommendation for those with buckwheat pancakes cravings, a few establishments remain committed to keeping these pancakes on the table. Netizens have stepped up with answers, pointing to Original Pancake House as a reliable destination that serves up a buckwheat stack. The Original Pancake House has been serving pancakes since 1953, and it now has franchises across America with buckwheat pancakes on the menu. Additionally, in New York, Cartwright's Maple Tree Inn has cemented its reputation for buckwheat pancakes and maple syrup made on site. Other enterprising diners, like Phoenicia Diner in the Catskills, sell buckwheat pancake mix for those looking to address cravings at home. The ready-made mix calls for eggs, butter, and water. Though Quaker discontinued its buckwheat pancake mix, the brand has encouraged fans to make buckwheat pancakes by combining its Original pancake mix and buckwheat flour. While you can certainly make buckwheat pancakes at home, some foods just taste better in a diner.