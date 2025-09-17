2 Massachussetts Restaurants Made The New York Times' List Of 50 Best In The US

Restaurants dotted across the United States have something to celebrate: The New York Times has unveiled its annual list of the 50 best restaurants in America. Earning a slot on this prestigious list broadcasts to the entire world that each restaurant is clearly doing something right. And two Massachusetts eateries in particular have earned that very honor: La Padrona and McGonagle's Pub.

Both dining destinations can count themselves among the absolute best restaurants in Boston. La Padrona is a high-end Italian spot that opened in May of 2024 in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood; from James Beard award-winning chef Jody Adams, it sits in the Raffles Hotel where it has earned all manner of accolades. The New York Times nod follows rave reviews for its regional Italian fare and stunning design, as well as its being named 2025's best Italian restaurant by Boston Magazine – it's clearly one of the best places to feast on pasta in Boston. McGonagle's Pub, meanwhile, opened even more recently, debuting in December of 2024 in Dorchester. It's a true, cozy pub, albeit with a bit of an upscale feel, one that's reflected in beautifully prepared comfort dishes and classics. The New York Times list considers every kind of eatery, from the country's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants to fine-dining hot spots, and these two picks represent a snippet of that variety within the Bay State.