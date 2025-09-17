The Strange Reason Anthony Bourdain Never Went To Switzerland For His Food Adventures

Anthony Bourdain visited more than 80 different countries on all seven continents while filming his immersive culinary travel shows. Yet, there were some places Bourdain never visited, including Switzerland. During a 2016 appearance on Conan O'Brien's talk show, "Conan," the late-night host asked, "You've been just about everywhere ... you won't go to Switzerland. Why?" Bourdain responded that he has a "morbid fear" of just about anything Swiss, "even the cheese."

When asked to expand on this fear, Bourdain jokingly suggested that it might stem from a "terrible childhood experience while watching 'The Sound of Music' that [he] blocked out." Bourdain went on to elaborate, saying that even iconic Swiss imagery is "terrifying" to him.

Bourdain's travel shows allowed him to promote lesser-known locations and highlight diverse foods from different cultures and cuisines. What made his shows so unique was their ability to shed light on both what made each culinary region different as well as the stunning, unifying similarities that connect all humans, regardless of location. Bourdain missed out on experiencing Switzerland's diverse cuisine, including some of these popular Swiss foods.