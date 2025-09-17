The Strange Reason Anthony Bourdain Never Went To Switzerland For His Food Adventures
Anthony Bourdain visited more than 80 different countries on all seven continents while filming his immersive culinary travel shows. Yet, there were some places Bourdain never visited, including Switzerland. During a 2016 appearance on Conan O'Brien's talk show, "Conan," the late-night host asked, "You've been just about everywhere ... you won't go to Switzerland. Why?" Bourdain responded that he has a "morbid fear" of just about anything Swiss, "even the cheese."
When asked to expand on this fear, Bourdain jokingly suggested that it might stem from a "terrible childhood experience while watching 'The Sound of Music' that [he] blocked out." Bourdain went on to elaborate, saying that even iconic Swiss imagery is "terrifying" to him.
While Bourdain found Switzerland frightening, it's important to note that in 2016, when this interview took place, Sweden's crime rate had actually decreased from the previous year, making it objectively much less scary than some of the other regions Bourdain had visited. Certain crimes had increased, however, like document forgery and fraud, so it's possible that Bourdain's fears included forgery as well as Swiss cheese, which originated in the land of milk and honey.
Bourdain's travel shows allowed him to promote lesser-known locations and highlight diverse foods from different cultures and cuisines. What made his shows so unique was their ability to shed light on both what made each culinary region different as well as the stunning, unifying similarities that connect all humans, regardless of location. Bourdain missed out on experiencing Switzerland's diverse cuisine, including some of these popular Swiss foods.
Unique, regional Swiss foods that Anthony Bourdain never ate in Switzerland
Bourdain likely sampled Swiss cuisine in America or one of the other countries he visited, but by his own admission, he had avoided visiting Switzerland. This means that he didn't experience the country's unique culinary offerings in their native region. Switzerland is famous for fondue, chocolate, and cheese, as well as some lesser-known specialties from regions across the country.
In Romandie, which is the French-speaking region of Switzerland, you can find delicacies like savory pork sausages, raclette, and croute au fromage. Central Switzerland is known for a casserole dish called Älplermagronen, which is made with macaroni, cheese, cream, potatoes, and onions.
The region of Bern is known for the Berner Platte, which is like an appetizer platter of regional Swiss meats. Basel is famous for its unique Basler flour soup, usually served with a cheese and onion tart. It is also the origin of some classic Swiss treats like Basler Leckerli, which are small gingerbread biscuits with a sugar icing, and Mässmogge, which are a hazelnut-filled cookie.
In addition to missing out on the joy of eating Swiss foods in Switzerland, Bourdain did not try the regional and cultural attractions only available in that country. For instance, not only is Switzerland home to unique varieties of wine you won't find in the U.S., but also the best tap water in the world, and is the only place you can take a medicinal whey bath. But since Bourdain thought yodeling was "horrifying," according to what he told Conan O'Brien, he missed out on the delights of Switzerland.