The Cuisine Martha Stewart Goes Out To Eat At Least Once A Week

Even the queen of hosting goes out to eat, and Martha Stewart has unsurprisingly good taste in restaurants. Many of Stewart's favorite restaurants in the U.S. are legendary, including Le Bernardin in New York and San Francisco's Tartine Bakery. But, she doesn't turn her nose up at anything — professing a love for the simple Polish pierogies from Kasia's Deli in Chicago and the lobster rolls from her local clam shack in Maine, Bob's Clam Hut. So, when Stewart claims to love something so much that she goes all the time, it's a ringing endorsement — and that's exactly what she said about the two sushi restaurants she eats at every week.

Talking to The Cut, Stewart revealed, "I go to Sushi Yasuda or Kurumazushi once a week." The two sushi spots are located within blocks of each other in Midtown East, Manhattan. Kurumazushi is a legendary spot that has been open since 1977, although it didn't move to its current location until 1996. Stewart even listed the private Tatami Room at Kurumazushi as one of her favorite date spots. Sushi Yasuda, meanwhile, is a high-end omakase spot that is known to serve some of the best classic sushi in New York City, with prices to match.

A dinner at Sushi Yasuda will cost you $100 minimum, while a set dinner at Kurumazushi starts at $160 — not exactly most people's definition of a casual week-night dinner. But that's the benefit of being Martha Stewart.