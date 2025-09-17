The Cuisine Martha Stewart Goes Out To Eat At Least Once A Week
Even the queen of hosting goes out to eat, and Martha Stewart has unsurprisingly good taste in restaurants. Many of Stewart's favorite restaurants in the U.S. are legendary, including Le Bernardin in New York and San Francisco's Tartine Bakery. But, she doesn't turn her nose up at anything — professing a love for the simple Polish pierogies from Kasia's Deli in Chicago and the lobster rolls from her local clam shack in Maine, Bob's Clam Hut. So, when Stewart claims to love something so much that she goes all the time, it's a ringing endorsement — and that's exactly what she said about the two sushi restaurants she eats at every week.
Talking to The Cut, Stewart revealed, "I go to Sushi Yasuda or Kurumazushi once a week." The two sushi spots are located within blocks of each other in Midtown East, Manhattan. Kurumazushi is a legendary spot that has been open since 1977, although it didn't move to its current location until 1996. Stewart even listed the private Tatami Room at Kurumazushi as one of her favorite date spots. Sushi Yasuda, meanwhile, is a high-end omakase spot that is known to serve some of the best classic sushi in New York City, with prices to match.
A dinner at Sushi Yasuda will cost you $100 minimum, while a set dinner at Kurumazushi starts at $160 — not exactly most people's definition of a casual week-night dinner. But that's the benefit of being Martha Stewart.
Martha Stewart loves to sit down for a weekly sushi dinner
While Martha Stewart is a regular at her two New York City favorites, Sushi Yasuda or Kurumazushi, the sushi restaurants are only the beginning of her love for raw fish. She is also a known devotee of legendary sushi chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa, the founder of both Nobu and Matsuhisa, and has boasted about visiting almost all of his restaurants. Her favorite dish at Nobu Fifty Seven is a best kept secret that you won't find on the regular menu.
Stewart also regularly posts about visits to sushi spots in her personal blog, "The Martha Blog," including a recent visit to another high-end omakase spot in New York City, ITO. Unsurprisingly, she even told People that her favorite country in the world to visit is "Japan, by far." While you might need a Martha Stewart income to eat at spots like Sushi Yasuda or Kurumazushi every week, let alone visit Japan, you don't need one to eat sushi at home.
With just a few tips for making homemade sushi, you can enjoy it on a regular basis — just like Stewart does. Although you might not get your hands on all the unique sea urchin and salmon roe preparations Stewart is enjoying at her favorite restaurants, there are plenty of alternatives you can lean on to treat yourself to sushi each week.