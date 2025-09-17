The Best Red Wine Varieties To Keep In Your Kitchen For Beginner Home Cooks

Red wine may be first and foremost for drinking, but it's also a flavorful tool for cooking. We interviewed Dan Pelosi, author of cookbooks "Let's Eat" and "Let's Party," and Erin Henderson, founder of The Wine Sisters wine events company, to guide us through the best red wine varieties to cook with.

"Look for red wines that have lower tannin and brighter acidity," Henderson advises. "Wine is used in cooking for flavor. But it's big advantage is natural acidity which tenderizes foods and keeps them moist." That alcoholic bite cooks off but, says Henderson, it "helps the flavor molecules of the other ingredients open up." Wine delivers an underlying richness to a red pasta sauce, for example, while also enhancing the flavors of the tomatoes, herbs, and aromatics. "Alcohol also helps break down fats," Henderson adds, "which is also why it's often a main ingredient in marinades for tough meats." The best cuts of steak for marinating in red wine include flank and skirt steaks as well as tri-tip and sirloin filets. Henderson recommends "zinfandel, Gamay, and basic Chianti" as excellent cooking wines.

Bottles of wine run the gamut of prices, so which should you use for cooking? "Drink the good stuff and cook with the rest!" Pelosi says. "The flavor of wine evolves so much when it's mixed with other ingredients that often you don't need expensive wine to get the flavor you are looking for!"