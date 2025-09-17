How This Health-Focused Fast Food Chain Managed To Survive Bankruptcy

In 2008, a small food truck set up shop on MIT's campus in Cambridge, MA and started slinging sandwiches. The humble initiative eventually ballooned into physical restaurants, and what became known as Clover Food Lab continued to create plant-based menus from local products. Today, the fast food restaurant known as Clover boasts 11 restaurants spread out around the Boston area, yet the brand almost didn't survive. After low sales, problems paying rent, and difficulty securing funding, Clover Food Lab announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023 following the Covid pandemic. At the time of filing, Clover's operations had 12 restaurants, a catering business, a meal box service, delivery, and two branches set up within Whole Foods.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing is a way for companies to keep operating while they figure out how to climb out of debt. Clover got to work after its announcement, and one year later was able to crawl back from bankruptcy. Clover's rehabilitation strategy meant restructuring operations and rebranding the business. Marketing efforts focused on promoting a concept that would be more accessible to the general public, while emphasizing the people behind the brand, including employees and farmers supplying products. The business also dropped Food Lab from its name, settling on Clover to name its operations.