Whatever Happened To Costco's Açai Bowls In The Food Court?

If there's one thing Costco is best known for, it would be its fan-favorite food court. The warehouse giant's eatery boasts consistently priced deals on snacks such as pizza, hot dogs, sodas, and more. With many beloved items to choose from, there are a number that have left the menu, causing distress to fervent fans. The açai bowl was a West Coast favorite, appearing around 2018, leading some to argue why Costco is "just better in California." However, its disappearance from the food court menu sometime around the COVID-19 pandemic has caused quite a stir.

A typical açai bowl is made with a base of pureed açai berries and other complementary fruits with such toppings as cut fruits, yogurt, chia seeds, nuts, and even vegetables. Of the Costco items you'd only find in certain states (until they were discontinued), açai bowls were primarily available in California, with some presence in other West Coast locations like Seattle, Washington. The Costco food court version of these bowls was a simplified offering, totaling around 330 calories, including a frozen açai base topped with dried, fresh, and frozen fruits, and a sprinkle of Kirkland Signature granola.

Though the limited-time offering was sometimes polarizing among Costco devotees, its price of around five dollars was rare value. Both delicious and nutritious, it offered something other than an overly sweet treat. Unfortunately, Costco's quiet discontinuation of the dessert has left a void with fans who loved it best.