Whatever Happened To Costco's Açai Bowls In The Food Court?
If there's one thing Costco is best known for, it would be its fan-favorite food court. The warehouse giant's eatery boasts consistently priced deals on snacks such as pizza, hot dogs, sodas, and more. With many beloved items to choose from, there are a number that have left the menu, causing distress to fervent fans. The açai bowl was a West Coast favorite, appearing around 2018, leading some to argue why Costco is "just better in California." However, its disappearance from the food court menu sometime around the COVID-19 pandemic has caused quite a stir.
A typical açai bowl is made with a base of pureed açai berries and other complementary fruits with such toppings as cut fruits, yogurt, chia seeds, nuts, and even vegetables. Of the Costco items you'd only find in certain states (until they were discontinued), açai bowls were primarily available in California, with some presence in other West Coast locations like Seattle, Washington. The Costco food court version of these bowls was a simplified offering, totaling around 330 calories, including a frozen açai base topped with dried, fresh, and frozen fruits, and a sprinkle of Kirkland Signature granola.
Though the limited-time offering was sometimes polarizing among Costco devotees, its price of around five dollars was rare value. Both delicious and nutritious, it offered something other than an overly sweet treat. Unfortunately, Costco's quiet discontinuation of the dessert has left a void with fans who loved it best.
How to make a copycat version of your Costco fave
The açai bowl from Costco's food court may go down in history as a product we may never eat again, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the sweet treat. It's easy to make your own at home, allowing you to customize it with all of your favorite fruits and toppings. Starting with a base of açai puree such as Especial Fruits Acai Berry Puree, you can prepare a luxurious and nutrient-rich bowl.
Depending on your taste preferences, you can adjust your base and toppings to be as sweet or tart as you wish. Use cut-up pieces of banana, kiwi, and mango, and shreds of coconut for more tropical-inspired flavor. Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are also complementary additions in addition to being rich in vitamins and nutrients.
Top off your homemade açai bowl with a drizzle of peanut butter or yogurt on top for extra protein. Make the bowl worthy of Costco's illustrious food court with a sprinkle of Kirkland Signature granola. You can also add chopped-up pieces of dried apricots, prunes, and more for additional fiber and sweetness. Many of these ingredients can be found at Costco, allowing you to make your açai bowl just the way you like it while still savoring some of your favorite Costco flavors.