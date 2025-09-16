The Convenient Costco Delivery Perk You Probably Didn't Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco has it all, from endless aisles of food to travel packages and pharmacy services. And while you may know of the many Costco insider perks that come with an annual membership, you likely haven't heard of the megastore's convenient water delivery service. For a discounted rate, Costco can arrange 5-gallon water shipments to your front door, offering purified, spring, and in select areas, alkaline water.
The company itself doesn't deliver the water — instead, Costco teamed up with Primo Water, a water delivery service that has reliably provided large-format bottles countrywide for over 100 years. The brand partnership gives Costco members exclusive pricing, alongside access to a dedicated customer service team and app for easy account management. Best of all, it's available to all current Costco members, so if you hold any of the company's membership cards, you already have the perk.
You can order the water to your home or business with replenishments provided every two to four weeks, depending on your region. To sign up, enter your membership number via Costco's partnership page, place and schedule your order, and enjoy the simplicity of the subscription model. Your empty jugs are collected and recycled with each new delivery, eliminating pesky side tasks while making hydration effortless.
Is Costco's water delivery service worth it?
Costco members can purchase Primo's 5-gallon water bottles for $7.49 each, an exclusive price down from $7.99 for non-members. While a 50-cent discount may not seem like much, your savings will add up over time. If you order four 5-gallon bottles a month, that's 104 bottles a year, saving you $24. That covers over a third of the annual cost of a Costco Gold membership. Say you were to order 25 water bottles monthly for your business, you would save $150 per year, completely covering the Executive membership, priced at $130.
There's additional savings to consider here. Instead of making a trip to pick up your water or a large case of Kirkland bottled water, Primo saves you time by delivering it to you. There's a sustainable value as well, since every 5-gallon bottle of Primo water reduces the waste of 1,500 individual single-use bottles.
Keep in mind that if you don't have your own dispenser, renting one costs an additional $4 to $6 monthly. However, you can mitigate this expense by purchasing an electric water bottle pump. It's important to note that delivery fees may also apply, as mentioned on the ordering site. While there isn't an explicit cost listed, some members have mentioned a $12 delivery charge with every visit. So, depending on how much you actually order, you might not be saving massive amounts, but if you already have a membership and it makes your life easier, it's a solid option when used consistently.