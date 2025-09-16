The Convenient Costco Delivery Perk You Probably Didn't Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco has it all, from endless aisles of food to travel packages and pharmacy services. And while you may know of the many Costco insider perks that come with an annual membership, you likely haven't heard of the megastore's convenient water delivery service. For a discounted rate, Costco can arrange 5-gallon water shipments to your front door, offering purified, spring, and in select areas, alkaline water.

The company itself doesn't deliver the water — instead, Costco teamed up with Primo Water, a water delivery service that has reliably provided large-format bottles countrywide for over 100 years. The brand partnership gives Costco members exclusive pricing, alongside access to a dedicated customer service team and app for easy account management. Best of all, it's available to all current Costco members, so if you hold any of the company's membership cards, you already have the perk.

You can order the water to your home or business with replenishments provided every two to four weeks, depending on your region. To sign up, enter your membership number via Costco's partnership page, place and schedule your order, and enjoy the simplicity of the subscription model. Your empty jugs are collected and recycled with each new delivery, eliminating pesky side tasks while making hydration effortless.