Walmart's Worst Great Value Coffee Pod Has A Chemical Aftertaste

The convenience of coffee machines like Nespressos or Keurigs means that making a morning brew at home is even easier than ever, especially with so many options to choose from. There's the actual Keurig or Nespresso brand, but there's also a Starbucks line, a Dunkin' line, a Target brand, and several others. In an attempt to narrow down the best of the best, we recently tried and ranked 17 Great Value coffee pods based on flavor and determined that honey almond was the worst of the bunch.

Not only did this flavor combination sound like a match made in heaven, but it teased us with an enticing scent as it brewed from the machine, like fresh-baked cookies coming out of the oven. Upon the first sip, we could tell that this pod was just that –- a tease. The taste was bitter and artificial, almost chemical-like, and barely resembled an actual coffee at all. It was almost like the "honey" flavor promised on the box was created by someone who'd never tasted real honey a day in their life. We tried to power through more than a few sips, but the sensation was so disarming that the entire mug ended up down the drain before it could say "wait!"