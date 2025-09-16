Walmart's Worst Great Value Coffee Pod Has A Chemical Aftertaste
The convenience of coffee machines like Nespressos or Keurigs means that making a morning brew at home is even easier than ever, especially with so many options to choose from. There's the actual Keurig or Nespresso brand, but there's also a Starbucks line, a Dunkin' line, a Target brand, and several others. In an attempt to narrow down the best of the best, we recently tried and ranked 17 Great Value coffee pods based on flavor and determined that honey almond was the worst of the bunch.
Not only did this flavor combination sound like a match made in heaven, but it teased us with an enticing scent as it brewed from the machine, like fresh-baked cookies coming out of the oven. Upon the first sip, we could tell that this pod was just that –- a tease. The taste was bitter and artificial, almost chemical-like, and barely resembled an actual coffee at all. It was almost like the "honey" flavor promised on the box was created by someone who'd never tasted real honey a day in their life. We tried to power through more than a few sips, but the sensation was so disarming that the entire mug ended up down the drain before it could say "wait!"
Great Value coffee pods are hit or miss, but honey almond is certainly a miss
Walmart describes the honey almond coffee pod flavor as a "light honey flavor with almond notes" made from medium roast Arabica coffee, which describes the species of coffee used for the pod (there are 23 other essential coffee terms you should know). While we don't know exactly how many suppliers and manufacturers Walmart uses for its private-label coffee, we do know that the company has fully committed its private coffee brands to sustainable sourcing back in 2019, earning certifications through the Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance Certified.
All of Walmart's private-label coffee, including coffee pods, comes from farms in Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Sumatra, and Vietnam. Walmart's Great Value honey almond coffee pod, and pretty much the entire Great Value coffee pod line in general, don't have a fantastic reputation among coffee fans.
Reviews on Walmart's website for the coffee pod flavor and other Great Value pods are flooded with customers lamenting similar experiences. "I am not sure how to describe but it seems to have a strong alcohol flavor to it," one customer shared in the review section. Another agreed that the coffee pods have a "fake chemical taste," which seems to be a trend for more than just the honey almond flavor. While the honey almond coffee pod might not be the best option, at least you can get roast-to-order coffee beans from Walmart.