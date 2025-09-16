The Easiest Way To Enhance A Dish, According To Giada De Laurentiis

For those afraid of using too much salt, the key is to add a small amount, stir to combine, and then wait a moment or two before tasting, as sometimes the salt needs to dissolve into the food. From there, you can repeat this process by adding a bit of salt and tasting until you're satisfied with the flavor. Giada De Laurentiis also mentions that a key part of cooking is tasting as you go, which many home cooks can forget to do.

Acid is a key part of seasoning food that many home cooks can overlook. You should always include an acidic component in your food, even if it's just a squeeze of lemon juice, like De Laurentiis recommends. Along with lemon juice, the Italian-American chef loves a punchy ingredient, and acid is no exception. Don't overlook the zest of a lemon, too, as the fine shreds of the lemon's rind add a lovely brightness to food.

If you find yourself without fresh lemons on hand, a different type of acid will still do wonders, and you can choose the acid based on the flavor profiles of your dish. Vinegars are a great option, as well as other citrus, like lime or grapefruit. If you have citric acid on hand, sprinkle a tiny bit of it on your dish at a time; it's a nice option to use if you don't want to incorporate any additional liquid into your dish.