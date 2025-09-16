Take One Bite Of Mediterranean-Style Scrambled Eggs And You'll Never Go Back
While we all love a simple plate of scrambled eggs for breakfast, sometimes you really do need to mix it up. Scrambled eggs are endlessly versatile and pair with almost any vegetable or meat you can toss on the plate with them. However, there are some specific ways to remix scrambled eggs that really put them over the top. They are mostly lacking in acid and freshness, so anything that can brighten them up will create a more balanced dish, and really punchy or salty toppings can elevate their creamy, mild flavor. And few cuisines bring ingredients with all of those elements together like Mediterranean.
Mediterranean eggs can incorporate ingredients from Greek, Italian, Spanish, Middle Eastern cuisines, and more, but you don't need to venture far beyond the staples to make great scrambled eggs. Tomatoes are probably the most useful, with combinations of summer brightness, mild acid, and sweetness single-handedly bringing much more depth to a plate of eggs. Briny Mediterranean ingredients like capers and olives are also great for adding some extra complexity and salty goodness.
Cheeses are where Mediterranean additions really shine. Crumbled feta is another ingredient that can make fantastic eggs all by itself, but also works in harmony with tomatoes or bitter greens like spinach. Grating some real Parmigiano Reggiano adds a whole different set of flavors, doubling down on more savory umami flavors and nuttiness. And of course, veggies and cheese alike welcome a shower of fresh Mediterranean herbs like parsley and thyme.
Tomatoes, olives, herbs, and Mediterranean cheeses make endless combinations for delicious scrambled eggs
Making these additions to your eggs is easy, no matter whether you prefer creamy French or fluffy American-style scrambled eggs. For softer scrambled eggs, you are better off making them separately to preserve their more delicate texture, and then using Mediterranean ingredients as toppings. With a less hearty feel, you'll also want to stick with lighter additions, like chives, grated hard cheeses, and chopped cherry tomatoes.
American scrambled eggs, on the other hand, can be turned into full-on scrambled eggs. Fry mixtures of tomatoes, bell peppers, olives, and spinach in the pan, ideally in some nice olive oil, before adding the eggs and scrambling everything together. This is where you can go all-in with heartier additions like mushrooms and sausage as well, and take inspiration from other popular Mediterranean egg dishes with a bunch of inclusions like frittatas and shakshuka.
Don't sleep on the less common choices as well. Two fantastic additions to scrambled eggs are the Middle Eastern spice mixes za'tar and harissa, which can transform a plate with a few shakes. There are also great spicy options, like Italian jarred Calabrian chiles, or smoky and fiery Aleppo pepper flakes. You can even think Mediterranean when you want to add some meat. Instead of chopped ham or bacon, fry up some chopped salami until it's browned and crisp, or opt for some pancetta. With all the possible combinations, your scrambled eggs will never be boring again.