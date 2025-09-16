Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Canned Citrus Fruits

Canned fruit can be a convenient way to ensure you get your daily vitamins, minerals, and a healthy dose of sweetness. However, not all canned fruits are equally delicious. While some people may swear canned peaches are superior to fresh, canned citrus can be hit or miss. In fact, you should probably think twice before buying canned citrus fruit, mostly since it can be high in sugar, slimy, and lose some of the best aspects of the fruits' texture — namely that juicy, refreshing quality that comes with biting into a fresh orange slice.

If you've ever had canned mandarin oranges, you know what we mean. While classically used in dishes like mandarin chicken pasta salad, citrusy salsas, and even fruit cocktail, canned citrus fruits like oranges are certainly convenient but often have that "cooked" canned food flavor, and some even contain added preservatives, flavors, and colorings. Plus, canned fruits often come in syrup or juices which impart a slimy film on the fruit, as well as extra sugar and candied flavor notes. The candied and cooked taste can work well in specific baked applications like fruity upside-down cake, and tart citrus like grapefruit can take on a sweeter, balanced flavor when canned. However, if you want to give your recipes a fresh, juicy boost (especially when a variety of citrus fruits are in season during the colder months), it's usually best to go with the real thing.