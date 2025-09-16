Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Canned Citrus Fruits
Canned fruit can be a convenient way to ensure you get your daily vitamins, minerals, and a healthy dose of sweetness. However, not all canned fruits are equally delicious. While some people may swear canned peaches are superior to fresh, canned citrus can be hit or miss. In fact, you should probably think twice before buying canned citrus fruit, mostly since it can be high in sugar, slimy, and lose some of the best aspects of the fruits' texture — namely that juicy, refreshing quality that comes with biting into a fresh orange slice.
If you've ever had canned mandarin oranges, you know what we mean. While classically used in dishes like mandarin chicken pasta salad, citrusy salsas, and even fruit cocktail, canned citrus fruits like oranges are certainly convenient but often have that "cooked" canned food flavor, and some even contain added preservatives, flavors, and colorings. Plus, canned fruits often come in syrup or juices which impart a slimy film on the fruit, as well as extra sugar and candied flavor notes. The candied and cooked taste can work well in specific baked applications like fruity upside-down cake, and tart citrus like grapefruit can take on a sweeter, balanced flavor when canned. However, if you want to give your recipes a fresh, juicy boost (especially when a variety of citrus fruits are in season during the colder months), it's usually best to go with the real thing.
How to swap canned citrus with fresh
Though fresh oranges require peeling, the relative effort is worth the juicy and crisp taste compared to the canned equivalents, which can be slimy and limp. Luckily, when avoiding buying processed foods, swapping canned citrus in recipes with the fresh equivalent is easy. While whole citrus fruits don't last months and months like canned versions, you can keep oranges on the counter for up to a week — or store them in the fridge to extend freshness.
From there, add fresh mandarin pieces to your fruit salads and instantly taste the difference that the fresh fruit provides: balanced acidity, sweetness, and a refined palette compared to canned variations. Fresh citrus also works wonders in recipes like fish tacos to add zesty, juiciness in every bite. Mix orange or grapefruit slices into your next salad to add some extra vitamin C and a little refreshing twist.
Of course, as mentioned, there are some cooking and baking occasions where the candied taste of canned citrus could be ideal, like cakes or quick-breads. And you can usually find canned citrus packed in water, as opposed to syrup, for a less sugary option. But when it comes down to buying canned fruit at the grocery store, it's best to stick to some other of the best canned fruit options – such as canned peaches, pears, pineapple, and lychee — and opt for fresh citrus.