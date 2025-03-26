The 5 Fruits You Need For A Real Fruit Cocktail, According To The USDA

Everyone's got their favorite part of a fruit cocktail. Maybe you pick out all the cherries (though there never seem to be enough), or maybe you steal all the pineapples while no one is looking. Maybe you secretly dump that fruit juice into a cup, ignoring the actual fruit, or maybe you purposely throw away the grapes. You may have seen fruit cocktails with strawberries, dragon fruit, or even melons, but according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a genuine fruit cocktail contains peaches, pears, grapes, pineapples, and cherries.

A fruit cocktail isn't technically considered a real fruit cocktail unless it contains those five vital fruits, at least according to the USDA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This isn't a new rule, either. It's been a stipulation for the last few decades, and every fruit cocktail lover worth their salt knows it. The fruit cocktail trend originated in the early 1900s as a way for manufacturers to find a purpose for imperfect produce, specifically peaches and pears. Over the years, production increased as demand did, and the USDA eventually slapped grading on the fruity cans. The next time you pick up a can of Del Monte fruit cocktail, arguably the most famous fruit cocktail on the market, you'll notice an ingredient list with only five fruits.