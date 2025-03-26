The 5 Fruits You Need For A Real Fruit Cocktail, According To The USDA
Everyone's got their favorite part of a fruit cocktail. Maybe you pick out all the cherries (though there never seem to be enough), or maybe you steal all the pineapples while no one is looking. Maybe you secretly dump that fruit juice into a cup, ignoring the actual fruit, or maybe you purposely throw away the grapes. You may have seen fruit cocktails with strawberries, dragon fruit, or even melons, but according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a genuine fruit cocktail contains peaches, pears, grapes, pineapples, and cherries.
A fruit cocktail isn't technically considered a real fruit cocktail unless it contains those five vital fruits, at least according to the USDA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This isn't a new rule, either. It's been a stipulation for the last few decades, and every fruit cocktail lover worth their salt knows it. The fruit cocktail trend originated in the early 1900s as a way for manufacturers to find a purpose for imperfect produce, specifically peaches and pears. Over the years, production increased as demand did, and the USDA eventually slapped grading on the fruity cans. The next time you pick up a can of Del Monte fruit cocktail, arguably the most famous fruit cocktail on the market, you'll notice an ingredient list with only five fruits.
The legal specifications of a real fruit cocktail
By its legal standards, a fruit cocktail must contain specific percentages of each of the five specific fruits. Diced peaches take up the largest component of a fruit cocktail, with at least 30% but no more than 50% of the can. The next largest component is diced pears, which take up between 25% and 45%. Whole grapes must be between 6% but no more than 20%, while diced pineapple needs to be between 6% to 16%. Lastly, the halved cherries must be between 2% and 6% of the cocktail, which explains why the little red fruits disappear so quickly.
Traditionally, fruit cocktails were packaged in sugary fruit syrup, but more modern cans are available with plain water or a combination of fruit syrup and water. While a fruit cocktail shares similarities with a fruit salad, the two are differentiated by the slicing and dicing that goes into canning a fruit cocktail.
Besides enjoying the concoction on its own, there are plenty of creative ways to use canned fruit cocktails, such as using it as an oatmeal topper or turning it into popsicles for a hot summer day. If you're thinking about whipping up your own fruit cocktail, fancy cocktail glasses included, heed the words of the USDA, and don't forget the five main ingredients!