John Lennon's Last Meal Was Reportedly From An Iconic NYC Deli

There's a certain fascination the public seems to have with the last meals of celebrities — and James Dickerson covered the culinary send-offs of luminaries from the arts, film and television, music, politics, sports, and beyond in "Last Suppers: If the World Ended Tomorrow, What Would Be Your Last Meal?" According to Dickerson, John Lennon's final meal was reportedly from an iconic NYC spot: Stage Deli. Citing manager Gill Kashkin, Dickerson writes that Lennon ordered a corned beef (not to be confused with roast beef) sandwich and a hot tea during a late lunch on December 8, 1980. Later that night, he was fatally shot outside his residence on the Upper West Side.

Founded in 1937, Stage Deli was known for its gargantuan sandwiches (and a rivalry with nearby Carnegie Deli). Its fans, besides Lennon, included the likes of Mickey Mantle, Pete Rose, Adam Sandler, Donnie Wahlberg, Milton Berle, and others. The Stage Deli closed its doors for good in 2012, after 75 years in business.