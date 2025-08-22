John Lennon's Favorite Breakfast Was As Iconic He Was

A pop culture icon, rhythm guitarist, and singer for The Beatles, John Lennon led a complicated life in the spotlight. One constant in his life, however, was his love for food. Lennon's former assistant-turned-lover, May Pang, revealed to Daily Mail that Lennon "had a voracious appetite." Pang and Lennon were together for about 18 months, and it was during this time that Pang learned to cook one of Lennon's favorite dishes: a full English breakfast.

The beauty of a full English breakfast is the variety of tastes and textures all found on a singular plate. While it's not a light meal by any means, it's a substantial and filling way to start the day — so it's no surprise that John Lennon favored the hearty meal that would keep him full throughout his time at protests, rehearsal, or in the studio. While living together in New York, Pang said she and Lennon had a weekly Sunday tradition, where she'd bring Lennon newspapers and coffee, as he eschewed tea in the United States due to it being too British. Once back in their apartment, Pang would then whip up a big breakfast for the two of them. "I would then make a big English breakfast of bacon and eggs, beans, toast, tomatoes, chips[,] and sometimes black pudding, after I discovered a local Irish butcher who sold it," said Pang.