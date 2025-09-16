Here's How Long A Homemade Dry Rub Is Good For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding a dry rub to your roast or barbecue meats is the quickest way to infuse it with flavor, as well as helping to create a tasty crust. Although we have some favorite store-bought rubs, making your own is not only easy, but also allows you to add all your favorite flavors. When you manage to tweak the recipe to your liking, it makes sense to put together a big batch to have on hand for whenever it's needed. But how long will your homemade dry rub last?

It depends a little exactly what you put into it, but a dry rub made from ground spices should last up to a year when stored correctly. Spices don't tend to go bad in the traditional sense but do lose their flavor over time. However, if you do see any signs of mold or an unpleasant smell, it's a sign that something in the mix has spoiled and needs to be thrown out. If your dry rub is clumpy, it's not necessarily stale, just a sign it has absorbed moisture. If you can break up the clumps easily and there's no sign of mold, then it's still fine to add to your meat.