How To Perfectly Bake Frozen Burgers Without Thawing Them First

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frozen burger patties get a bad rap, but they are a convenient, affordable option. When cooked properly, they can be flavorful and juicy, and there are a lot of different ways you can make frozen burger patties taste even better. Baking your frozen patties doesn't require thawing and keeps your stovetop free from grease. It's also a no-mess, no-fuss way to enjoy a burger without firing up your grill or doing a lot of prep work.

To make frozen patties in your oven and get great results, start by properly seasoning the patty. You can lightly brush it with oil first to make sure the seasoning sticks. Keep your burger seasonings simple with salt and pepper, take the flavor up a notch by adding garlic and onion powder, or use your favorite meat seasoning blend. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and place the patty directly on a foil-lined baking sheet or on an oven-safe baking rack on top of the baking sheet, which lets the air circulate better all around the burger. Cook the patty for 20-25 minutes or until its internal temperature is 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you want a cheeseburger, lay a slice of cheese on top of the patty for the last minute of baking time. Once your patty is properly cooked, remove it from the oven and dress it up with all of your favorite burger toppings. For an authentic fast-food or restaurant-style burger, toast a buttered hamburger bun in the oven for a few minutes while your burger is baking.