How To Perfectly Bake Frozen Burgers Without Thawing Them First
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Frozen burger patties get a bad rap, but they are a convenient, affordable option. When cooked properly, they can be flavorful and juicy, and there are a lot of different ways you can make frozen burger patties taste even better. Baking your frozen patties doesn't require thawing and keeps your stovetop free from grease. It's also a no-mess, no-fuss way to enjoy a burger without firing up your grill or doing a lot of prep work.
To make frozen patties in your oven and get great results, start by properly seasoning the patty. You can lightly brush it with oil first to make sure the seasoning sticks. Keep your burger seasonings simple with salt and pepper, take the flavor up a notch by adding garlic and onion powder, or use your favorite meat seasoning blend. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and place the patty directly on a foil-lined baking sheet or on an oven-safe baking rack on top of the baking sheet, which lets the air circulate better all around the burger. Cook the patty for 20-25 minutes or until its internal temperature is 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you want a cheeseburger, lay a slice of cheese on top of the patty for the last minute of baking time. Once your patty is properly cooked, remove it from the oven and dress it up with all of your favorite burger toppings. For an authentic fast-food or restaurant-style burger, toast a buttered hamburger bun in the oven for a few minutes while your burger is baking.
Cooking frozen burgers in your air fryer without thawing
You can also cook frozen patties in the air fryer. This method will give the burger a nice, toasted exterior and a juicy, flavorful interior and is still super convenient and more mess-free than using your stove top or grill.
Just set your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook your patty for about seven minutes. Then flip it over and cook it for another seven minutes. Whatever method you choose, always check the burger's internal temperature before consuming. Ground beef patties should be heated or cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit in order to avoid illness. Using a meat thermometer is the most reliable way to check a burger patty's internal temperature. There are many inexpensive options like this $13.99 ThermoPro option from Amazon. When the patty is close to done, insert the thermometer into the thickest part or through the side for thinner patties.