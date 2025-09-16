The Beloved Childhood Cereal That's Actually Gluten-Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Breakfast doesn't have to be a headache, even if you're trying to reduce your gluten intake or have celiac disease. There are plenty of cereal brands out there that are gluten-free, and all you've got to do is pick your favorite, give 'em a splash of milk, and tuck in. The last time our team did a review of these brands, though, a beloved childhood cereal surprisingly came second: Lucky Charms – and with oats being a key ingredient of this colorful cereal, you're probably very surprised to hear that it's actually gluten-free.

Pure oats themselves don't contain any gluten. However, during production, traces of gluten-containing grains such as barley, wheat, and rye could be mixed in and render them unsafe. In fact, very often, oats are produced on fields that rotate between oats and wheat, which is why oats are often put into the "best be wary of" bucket for celiacs.

General Mills — the company behind Lucky Charms — did admit that there could be cross-contamination during production even if gluten isn't listed on the label. However, the company did explain that the oats used in Lucky Charms undergo a sifting process to remove any gluten contamination, which is how they're confident enough to tack the "gluten-free" phrase on the label.