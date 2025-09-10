Whip Up A Refreshing Blueberry Dessert That Only Takes 2 Ingredients

While the summer heat is taking its sweet time subsiding, there are plenty of no-bake desserts you can prepare to stay cool and satisfy your sweet tooth. Take a cue from a 2-ingredient no-bake strawberry cloud cake, but vary your berries a bit to turn your dessert a cool blue with a similar set of ingredients. All basic cloud cakes begin with a base of gelatin powder and unsweetened applesauce; however, a version made using a blueberry-flavored applesauce will give this dessert an entirely new look and feel as well as taste.

Much like an easy 2-ingredient chocolate banana cake, this recipe relies heavily on fruit flavors, swift mixing, and refrigeration. With one and two-thirds cups of unsweetened applesauce and four and a half teaspoons of gelatin powder, this dessert is so simple to prepare. Remember to use only unsweetened gelatin to get the proper consistency for your cake.

In a heat-proof mixing bowl, combine both ingredients and then warm everything up using a double boiler or microwave to fully dissolve the gelatin before letting the mixture cool to room temperature. Next, transfer it to the bowl of a stand mixer and beat the batter with a wire whisk attachment to achieve an almost whipped cream-like consistency. Look for when soft peaks start to form. Then, gently transfer the fluffy batter into a prepared pan, being careful not to "deflate" it before putting it in the fridge to set for at least a few hours or overnight.