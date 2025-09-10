Whip Up A Refreshing Blueberry Dessert That Only Takes 2 Ingredients
While the summer heat is taking its sweet time subsiding, there are plenty of no-bake desserts you can prepare to stay cool and satisfy your sweet tooth. Take a cue from a 2-ingredient no-bake strawberry cloud cake, but vary your berries a bit to turn your dessert a cool blue with a similar set of ingredients. All basic cloud cakes begin with a base of gelatin powder and unsweetened applesauce; however, a version made using a blueberry-flavored applesauce will give this dessert an entirely new look and feel as well as taste.
Much like an easy 2-ingredient chocolate banana cake, this recipe relies heavily on fruit flavors, swift mixing, and refrigeration. With one and two-thirds cups of unsweetened applesauce and four and a half teaspoons of gelatin powder, this dessert is so simple to prepare. Remember to use only unsweetened gelatin to get the proper consistency for your cake.
In a heat-proof mixing bowl, combine both ingredients and then warm everything up using a double boiler or microwave to fully dissolve the gelatin before letting the mixture cool to room temperature. Next, transfer it to the bowl of a stand mixer and beat the batter with a wire whisk attachment to achieve an almost whipped cream-like consistency. Look for when soft peaks start to form. Then, gently transfer the fluffy batter into a prepared pan, being careful not to "deflate" it before putting it in the fridge to set for at least a few hours or overnight.
More blueberry cloud cake tips
In addition to using the right duo of ingredients, consider all the fun ways you can enjoy this heavenly no-bake cake once it has properly set. For example, you can keep your toppings lighter than air while still changing up the texture with a handful of freeze-dried blueberries sprinkled across the top. Prepare a blueberry-infused whipped cream to pipe on for even more delicious and weightless decoration.
The plain gelatin and unsweetened applesauce are absolutely key to this cake getting to the ideal consistency. You can also mix up your applesauce even more with a mixed-berry-flavored applesauce. Giving the cake enough time to set in the fridge may also present a challenge given how delicious it will look once the batter is freshly whipped up. Remember that patience is important, and it will be well worth the wait, particularly if you're planning to share this dessert with friends.
Try making your own homemade blueberry simple syrup recipe to drizzle on top, or serve the cake alongside a rich blueberry compote. This would also make the perfect complement to a glass of blueberry lemonade or your favorite berry-based cocktail. With simple ingredients and a hearty dose of proper mixing, this no-bake cake tastes like a dream.