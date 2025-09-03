The Easiest Chocolate Banana Cake Ever: Only 2 Ingredients And No Baking Required

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of chocolate cake recipes to choose from. From just the basics to a death by chocolate cake recipe, there's room to play with different tastes and textures. While the weather is still warm or if you simply don't feel like turning on the oven, you can still make a memorable chocolate cake. The simplest recipe requires just two ingredients and no baking whatsoever. It can even be made fully vegan. Combining the lush, fruit flavors and pleasing textures of mashed overripe bananas with the richness and consistency of melted semi-sweet chocolate chips makes a cake that comes together easily and takes just one hour to set in the fridge.

With minimal ingredients and a ratio of one cup of mashed bananas to two cups of chocolate chips, you can make this cake as simple or decadent as you like. Start by greasing a springform baking pan and melting your favorite brand of chocolate chips by your preferred method. Once the chocolate is fully melted and smooth, combine the mashed bananas and mix well until thoroughly incorporated into a batter. From there, gently pour your chocolate and banana cake batter into your prepared pan and put it in the fridge to set for at least an hour or overnight. You can use either a six- or seven-inch pan depending on your preferred height for the cake. This also leaves room for frosting and other sweet decorations.