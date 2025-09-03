The Easiest Chocolate Banana Cake Ever: Only 2 Ingredients And No Baking Required
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of chocolate cake recipes to choose from. From just the basics to a death by chocolate cake recipe, there's room to play with different tastes and textures. While the weather is still warm or if you simply don't feel like turning on the oven, you can still make a memorable chocolate cake. The simplest recipe requires just two ingredients and no baking whatsoever. It can even be made fully vegan. Combining the lush, fruit flavors and pleasing textures of mashed overripe bananas with the richness and consistency of melted semi-sweet chocolate chips makes a cake that comes together easily and takes just one hour to set in the fridge.
With minimal ingredients and a ratio of one cup of mashed bananas to two cups of chocolate chips, you can make this cake as simple or decadent as you like. Start by greasing a springform baking pan and melting your favorite brand of chocolate chips by your preferred method. Once the chocolate is fully melted and smooth, combine the mashed bananas and mix well until thoroughly incorporated into a batter. From there, gently pour your chocolate and banana cake batter into your prepared pan and put it in the fridge to set for at least an hour or overnight. You can use either a six- or seven-inch pan depending on your preferred height for the cake. This also leaves room for frosting and other sweet decorations.
Ways to dress up your no-bake cake
Once your cake has set, you can easily pop it out of the springform pan, slice it, and enjoy. If you feel like giving this simple cake a bit more attention, there are several fun and tasty topping and decoration options. For example, if you have a go-to recipe for chocolate ganache, the ingredient swap for a vegan version involves replacing the milk with coconut cream. For a fully vegan cake, make sure you choose plant-based chocolate chips or chunks, like dairy-free ENJOY LIFE Semi-Sweet Mega Chunks, to make your batter and frosting.
If you're using a lighter chocolate frosting or another complementary flavor, consider using a piping bag and additional decorative tips for an even more visually pleasing cake. Add sprinkles, dried fruits like banana chips, or candies on top to give the cake more texture. Knowing that bananas are an essential component of the cake batter, using fresh or dried fruits will play off of the flavors already present in this no-bake cake.
For a more decadent version, try a fruit topping like chocolate-covered cherries or a berry compote. Because this cake is refrigerated and intended to be served cold, it's a good idea to keep your toppings cool or at room temperature rather than risk melting your cake and causing it to lose shape. Any way you choose to prepare this delightful chocolate and banana cake, it will become a staple of your dessert rotation. This concept is also possible with other fruits as well, including peaches and apples, as seen in the video below.