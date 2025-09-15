This Is The Only Acceptable Name For The End Of A Bread Loaf

You've just opened a bag holding a freshly baked loaf of crusty Italian bread, sliced perfectly for garlic bread on the side of your spaghetti dinner. And right there, at the very end of the loaf, facing you as you look in the bag, is...what? Is that the end of the loaf? The butt? The crust? The answer is none of those. It's the heel — the heel of the bread. It's OK if you used to call it something else, but heel is the correct term.

There are nearly as many names for the heel as there are varieties of bread in the world. Some people call it the knob, the ender, the bumper, the healie, the knocker, or even a Norbert. However, Merriam-Webster, one of the most widely used dictionaries, lists "heel" as the proper term for the crusty end of a loaf of bread. Other dictionaries agree, too.

The University of Texas at Austin Linguistics Research Center says the word heel comes from the Proto-Indo European word kenk, which translates roughly to heel (of course), hock, or back of the knee. The heel, hock (or ankle), and back of the knee all serve as structural supports in the body. They're the base on which something stands. The heel of your bread is the same way. Those pieces bookend the loaf; they hold all the good parts inside. There's no better word for them than heel.