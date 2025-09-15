The Pantry Design That Gives Joanna Gaines Inspiration For Culinary Creativity
When Joanna Gaines plans to renovate and beautify spaces, she carefully considers not only aesthetics but also the use of a place. As she set out to make adjustments to her own home, Gaines settled on the idea of a butler's pantry. "I knew I wanted it to look like a natural extension of the farmhouse, while also feeling cozy and moody and filled with the things that inspire creativity in me, from the honey-filled jars that line shelves to old family recipes I had framed and put on display," she wrote on Mongolia.
While the concept of a butler's pantry might sound like some vintage feature that isn't well remembered, the flexible option lets homeowners design spaces to meet their needs. A butler's pantry is meant to provide a designated area for food preparation and storage that is separate from the kitchen area. The emphasis on these spaces is on function, but Gaines demonstrates that organization can be equally beautiful and inspiring.
Building spaces for ideas to flourish
Though the multifunctional purposes of a butler's kitchen can appear to be a restricting design concept, Gaines shows that these areas can be an extension of the kitchen and borrow colors and details from the rest of a home. While some designers may choose to conceal the butler's pantry with swinging doors or a screen, Gaines' open layout offers a charming space where light, recipes, and ideas can breathe.
The right design details can help circumnavigate pantry storage mistakes and keep kitchens organized. Gaines emphasizes this with her intentional design of shelving and countertop surfaces. Her chosen layout of open shelving results in a space that allows Gaines to choose meaningful items to display. As a result, see-through canisters and pretty copper containers are lined up in plain view and offer easy access to those using the area. For Gaines' kitchen design, she has placed prints inspired by her home garden and has displayed a recipe for Syrian donuts that was typed up by a family member. These personal details infuse personality and intention into the layout and, in turn, act as inspiration for any visitor.