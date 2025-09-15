The Pantry Design That Gives Joanna Gaines Inspiration For Culinary Creativity

When Joanna Gaines plans to renovate and beautify spaces, she carefully considers not only aesthetics but also the use of a place. As she set out to make adjustments to her own home, Gaines settled on the idea of a butler's pantry. "I knew I wanted it to look like a natural extension of the farmhouse, while also feeling cozy and moody and filled with the things that inspire creativity in me, from the honey-filled jars that line shelves to old family recipes I had framed and put on display," she wrote on Mongolia.

While the concept of a butler's pantry might sound like some vintage feature that isn't well remembered, the flexible option lets homeowners design spaces to meet their needs. A butler's pantry is meant to provide a designated area for food preparation and storage that is separate from the kitchen area. The emphasis on these spaces is on function, but Gaines demonstrates that organization can be equally beautiful and inspiring.