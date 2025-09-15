KFC's Worst Side Dish Is Seriously Lacking In Flavor

KFC's menu is always evolving, with new items popping up to tempt fans of fried chicken and sides alike. Some of these experiments become instant favorites, while others feel more like trial runs. To get a clearer picture, we ranked 10 of KFC's side dishes from worst to best, tasting them while still warm and judging on flavor, texture, and value.

And at the very bottom of the list sat a newcomer. The Mashed Potato Poppers might look fun at first glance. Shaped like golden, bite-sized tots, the idea of mashed potatoes with a crunchy coating sounds like a win. But that excitement quickly fades after the first bite. Tasting Table thought the poppers were bland, with nothing memorable inside besides the faint mashed potato filling. You get five pieces per order, paired with a small cup of gravy, but even dipping them into it, the flavor falls flat.

Make no mistake at KFC; if you do order them, you'll want to grab some hot sauce or honey BBQ just to keep things interesting. While we applaud the chain for keeping its menu fresh with new ideas and lunch deals, this menu item simply didn't deliver.