KFC's Worst Side Dish Is Seriously Lacking In Flavor
KFC's menu is always evolving, with new items popping up to tempt fans of fried chicken and sides alike. Some of these experiments become instant favorites, while others feel more like trial runs. To get a clearer picture, we ranked 10 of KFC's side dishes from worst to best, tasting them while still warm and judging on flavor, texture, and value.
And at the very bottom of the list sat a newcomer. The Mashed Potato Poppers might look fun at first glance. Shaped like golden, bite-sized tots, the idea of mashed potatoes with a crunchy coating sounds like a win. But that excitement quickly fades after the first bite. Tasting Table thought the poppers were bland, with nothing memorable inside besides the faint mashed potato filling. You get five pieces per order, paired with a small cup of gravy, but even dipping them into it, the flavor falls flat.
Make no mistake at KFC; if you do order them, you'll want to grab some hot sauce or honey BBQ just to keep things interesting. While we applaud the chain for keeping its menu fresh with new ideas and lunch deals, this menu item simply didn't deliver.
The classic side that never fails
Some of KFC's new items actually hit the mark, like Mike's Hot Honey Biscuits — flaky, sweet, and drizzled with just the right amount of hot honey. They're a fresh collaboration that delivers on flavor and keeps the menu engaging. You can easily see them complementing KFC's 11 herbs and spices, adding a hint of sweetness that balances a savory three-piece wing combo perfectly. While they're new, these biscuits already feel like a side that could become a favorite for anyone looking for something beyond the regular biscuit.
But when it comes to sides that rarely disappoint, the potato wedges are the real standout. Crispy, seasoned edges on the outside, soft and fluffy inside, and packed with flavor, they're everything the Mashed Potato Poppers weren't. On their own, they provide a satisfying contrast of textures and a punch of spices that explains why they've earned such a devoted following.
Fans even rallied for the return of the wedges after KFC swapped them out for fries, a clear sign of how loyal people are to this side. Paired with a fresh batch of fried chicken, the wedges feel like a natural part of the meal rather than an afterthought. It's no surprise they ranked high on our list, offering the consistency, flavor, and satisfaction that keep fans coming back again and again.