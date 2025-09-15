Anthony Bourdain's Golden Rule For Adding Tomato To A Burger

While there are countless ways to dress up a burger, sometimes less is more — especially according to Anthony Bourdain. The late celebrity chef, TV host, author, and food adventurer was vocal about not overcomplicating a burger. And when it came to adding tomatoes as a topping, he had a golden rule for doing so with grace: Just add one slice, and make it thin. "What you want to avoid is a tectonic slide, when your burger starts shifting around," the late chef said in an interview with Splendid Table.

Bourdain described wanting "a representative bite of every layer in each mouthful," but you don't want to layer on too many tomatoes or thick hefty slices which cause the burger to topple over and fall apart. Although tomatoes add a crisp, juiciness that cuts through the meaty patty, you only need a little to do the job. An onslaught of tomatoes can introduce juice and seeds which distract from the burger at hand.

Just like Bourdain claimed some greens never belong on burgers, specifically leafy ones like baby arugula or mesclun, overloading a burger with veggies that add bulk and moisture to the sandwich can mess with the distribution of the main star ingredients. According to Bourdain, those ingredients are: a soft bun, good-quality beef, and processed, meltable cheese. All other ingredients should be added sparingly, as a complement — not to unnecessarily overwhelm (and make a mess of) the burger-eating experience.